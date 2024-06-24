Family misfortune that pushed Oparanya to have 2 wives & a girlfriend

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has candidly shared insights into his personal life, detailing how he navigates the complexities of his polygamous relationships.

In an interview on KTN's 'Art of Living' with host Nailantei Kenga, former governor spoke about his approach to handling marital issues and his openness about his relationship with his new girlfriend, despite already having two wives.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't cheat - Oparanya's philosophy on relationships

Oparanya explained his upbringing and the influence of his mother's advice on having a large family.

"I was born alone. Actually, we were born five of us, and I became the only one surviving. When I grew up, my mother told me to have more children so that we congregate; that's why I am very sincere," he shared.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya Pulse Live Kenya

He continued, "People here know that when I say something, it's happening. I don't cheat." Oparanya's commitment to honesty extends to his relationships with his two wives and girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor further revealed that his girlfriend even visits and his wives have no problem with it.

"I have two wives and a girlfriend. They are friends, and sometimes my girlfriend comes here to say hi to my wife. My wife can't complain because I take good care of her every day," revealed Oparanya.

Former Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya with Mary Biketi Pulse Live Kenya

A glimpse into Oparanya's lavish Kakamega home

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Oparanya gave viewers a tour of his expansive home in Kakamega, showcasing the transformation it has undergone from his parents' residence to a modern, well-maintained estate.

The former governor also shared his parents' final resting place, revealing his wish to be buried close to them.

The Butere home is equipped with a chopper landing area and space to host over 3000 guests.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Biketi - Oparanya's girlfriend

Oparanya's girlfriend, Mary Biketi, also shared her perspective on their relationship in a previous interview.

Biketi emphasised that she considers herself Oparanya's companion and a wife.

"I am not afraid. He is a polygamous man, and I respect the other wives," she stated in a previous interview.

Former Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya with Mary Biketi Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT