Oparanya's new catch gives her views on his other wives

Mary Biketi, the woman captured in the leaked photos, has refuted claims that she was behind the dissemination of the images.

In a recent interview with a local media outlet, she asserted that she is Oparanya's wife and not merely a side companion.

When questioned about Oparanya's other partners, Biketi displayed confidence, stating, "I am not afraid. He is a polygamous man and I respect the other wives."

Addressing the fallout from the leaked photos, Mary acknowledged the negative impact it had on both their families and Oparanya's political career.

She clarified misconceptions about her relationship with Oparanya, explaining that her reference to him as 'daddy' may have led some to mistakenly assume she was his daughter.

Oparanya's response

Former governor Oparanya also weighed in on the leaked photos, acknowledging their authenticity.

He expressed disappointment over the invasion of his privacy, lamenting, "Those are very genuine photos. I don't know why someone wastes time trying to circulate them, but it's unfortunate."

Oparanya's statement underscored his frustration with the leaked images being shared with the press without his consent, emphasizing, "Wherever I took those photos, they leaked it to the press."

