ADVERTISEMENT
Oparanya's new catch gives her views on his other wives

Lynet Okumu

Wycliffe Oparanya's new catch Mary Biketi reveals she's not afraid of his other wives

Oparanya's new catch Mary Biketi

In the wake of leaked photos featuring former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, the woman identified as Mary Biketi, has stepped forward to provide clarity on their relationship status.

Mary Biketi, the woman captured in the leaked photos, has refuted claims that she was behind the dissemination of the images.

In a recent interview with a local media outlet, she asserted that she is Oparanya's wife and not merely a side companion.

Oparanya's new catch Mary Biketi
When questioned about Oparanya's other partners, Biketi displayed confidence, stating, "I am not afraid. He is a polygamous man and I respect the other wives."

Addressing the fallout from the leaked photos, Mary acknowledged the negative impact it had on both their families and Oparanya's political career.

She clarified misconceptions about her relationship with Oparanya, explaining that her reference to him as 'daddy' may have led some to mistakenly assume she was his daughter.

Oparanya's new catch Mary Biketi
Former governor Oparanya also weighed in on the leaked photos, acknowledging their authenticity.

He expressed disappointment over the invasion of his privacy, lamenting, "Those are very genuine photos. I don't know why someone wastes time trying to circulate them, but it's unfortunate."

Oparanya's statement underscored his frustration with the leaked images being shared with the press without his consent, emphasizing, "Wherever I took those photos, they leaked it to the press."

Former Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya with Mary Biketi
Former Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya with Mary Biketi

The leaked photos sparked widespread speculation and discussions about Oparanya's personal life. Despite the rumours and gossip, both Oparanya and Mary Biketi have sought to address the situation directly and provide clarity on their relationship.

Lynet Okumu
