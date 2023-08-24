The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Our mental health is badly affected - Healthcare workers cry for help in Vihiga

Pulse Mix

Healthcare workers in Vihiga County have expressed worry over an increased rate of mental illness occurrences among healthcare workers.

Linet Indiazi, a psychologist in Vihiga speaking during the launch of White Coat in Gambogi
Linet Indiazi, a psychologist in Vihiga speaking during the launch of White Coat in Gambogi

Speaking in Gambogi, Hamisi constituency, the healthcare workers, led by Emmanuel Wasike, shared their horrific experiences and how they are still expected to offer impeccable services to patients in spite of their own mental wellness needs.

Recommended articles

“We take good care of our patients but no one is concerned about our wellbeing as healthcare workers. Our mental health is badly affected yet my productivity depends on my mental wellbeing,” noted Emmanuel, a clinician and Chairperson of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Vihiga County Chapter.

The latest statistics show that the number of patients with mental health illnesses in Vihiga County for the last five years stands at about 10,000, with Vihiga constituency accounting for 8,839 of the patients.

Group photo of Vihiga County officials, Ministry of Health representatives and Mindful Kenya team
Group photo of Vihiga County officials, Ministry of Health representatives and Mindful Kenya team Group photo of Vihiga County officials, Ministry of Health representatives and Mindful Kenya team Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Police officer, medic highlight gaps in mental health support in Kenya

The healthcare workforce now wants the issue addressed to help them to better attend to their patients.

Speaking during the launch of “White Coat”, a pilot program by Mindful Kenya that seeks to enhance the mental health of healthcare workers, Linet Indiazi, a psychologist from Vihiga busted the myth that healthcare workers have perfect lives.

“We assume that doctors know everything and that they have everything they need. But they are humans and they go through issues. I work with people with chronic illnesses like cancer. You see a patient is in the final stage and is likely to die and it affects you,” narrated Ms Linet.

Mercy Mwende, Mindful Kenya Project Lead
Mercy Mwende, Mindful Kenya Project Lead Mercy Mwende, Mindful Kenya Project Lead Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the challenges, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The Ministry of Health, the County government of Vihiga and Mindful Kenya are working together to improve the mental well-being of the healthcare workers in Vihiga through the White Coat program with the hope of expanding to other counties in the near future.

“We are starting with the healthcare workers so that they can in return serve the community,” noted Mercy Mwende, Mindful Kenya’s project lead.

Mindful Kenya also offers anonymous therapy sessions that can be accessed by short code *702*30#

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Our mental health is badly affected - Healthcare workers cry for help in Vihiga

Our mental health is badly affected - Healthcare workers cry for help in Vihiga

Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appears in Parliament

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appears in Parliament

EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

Governor Kang'ata reshuffles Cabinet & sacks all medical superintendents

Governor Kang'ata reshuffles Cabinet & sacks all medical superintendents

CS Namwamba ready to respond to Ichung'wa after heavy criticism

CS Namwamba ready to respond to Ichung'wa after heavy criticism

Ruto gives new directives over ownership of Amboseli National Park

Ruto gives new directives over ownership of Amboseli National Park

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Moses Dola in his prison outfit

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

President William Ruto conducted an impromptu inspection at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday evening August 21, 2023

Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Man seeking TSC job kneels before CS Machogu