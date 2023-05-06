Ezekiel Odero gives rare glimpse into his family's private life during arrest

Addressing his followers for the first time, the cleric noted that the events of the last few days took a toll on his wife and family as he battled to clear his name from allegations linking him to Pastor Paul Mackenzie and the Shakahola massacre.

According to pastor Ezekiel, his wife, Sarah, never slept in their bedroom for the seven days that he was away.

She resorted to lie on the floor, in deep thoughts as she pondered the way forward with her husband in police custody.

"She has not slept in her bedroom since that time. She was just lying down on the floor.

"So, I really don't know how my wife and I would thank all of you. We would like to humble ourselves here and thank you'll," Pastor Ezekiel explained to the congregation in the company of his wife.

The cleric also revealed that the events also took a toll on his parents, with his father losing his speech and his mother equally traumatized.

"My father could not talk, while my mother was greatly traumatised. They were gravely affected by what was happening and could not even talk," He added.

He cautioned his followers against commenting on the matter that is before the courts, noting that justice and the truth shall prevail.

"I request you, kindly do not comment on the court case because I have also been instructed by the court not to say anything regarding the proceedings," he added.

Pastor Ezekiel hanging out with Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari

After being released from police custody, pastor Odero also gave his lawyers unrestricted access and tour of his multi-million property tucked in Mavueni, Kilifi county.

Dressed in his trademark white robe, the preacher stepped out in high spirits and toured the expansive facility with the two lawyers, chatting happily while hanging out with Lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari..

The preacher was released from police custody on Thursday May 04, 2023 on a Ksh1.5 million bail or Ksh3 million bond.