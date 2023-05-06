The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ezekiel Odero gives rare glimpse into his family's private life during arrest

Charles Ouma

From his wife abandoning their bedroom and lying on the floor for seven straight nights and his father losing his speech, Pastor Ezekiel Odero explained how his arrest took a toll on his family

Pastor Ezekiel and his wife Sarah


Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church has given the public a rare glimpse at his family’s private lives during the period when he was in police custody before his lawyers secured his release.

Addressing his followers for the first time, the cleric noted that the events of the last few days took a toll on his wife and family as he battled to clear his name from allegations linking him to Pastor Paul Mackenzie and the Shakahola massacre.

According to pastor Ezekiel, his wife, Sarah, never slept in their bedroom for the seven days that he was away.

She resorted to lie on the floor, in deep thoughts as she pondered the way forward with her husband in police custody.

"She has not slept in her bedroom since that time. She was just lying down on the floor.

"So, I really don't know how my wife and I would thank all of you. We would like to humble ourselves here and thank you'll," Pastor Ezekiel explained to the congregation in the company of his wife.

READ: Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case

The cleric also revealed that the events also took a toll on his parents, with his father losing his speech and his mother equally traumatized.

"My father could not talk, while my mother was greatly traumatised. They were gravely affected by what was happening and could not even talk," He added.

Pastor Ezekiel and his wife Sarah


He cautioned his followers against commenting on the matter that is before the courts, noting that justice and the truth shall prevail.

"I request you, kindly do not comment on the court case because I have also been instructed by the court not to say anything regarding the proceedings," he added.

Pastor Ezekiel hanging out with Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari

After being released from police custody, pastor Odero also gave his lawyers unrestricted access and tour of his multi-million property tucked in Mavueni, Kilifi county.

Dressed in his trademark white robe, the preacher stepped out in high spirits and toured the expansive facility with the two lawyers, chatting happily while hanging out with Lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari..

The preacher was released from police custody on Thursday May 04, 2023 on a Ksh1.5 million bail or Ksh3 million bond.

He was also ordered to present himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) once a week.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

