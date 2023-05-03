Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case

According to a statement posted on Twitter on May 2, LSK CEO Florence Muturi said that Ombeta may have been practicing without a certificate for over a year.

The allegations are being investigated, and a formal complaint will be lodged against the lawyer with the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal when sufficient evidence is collected.

"We note that there are allegations of the advocate having practised without a practising certificate for the first part of the year and as far back as last year. The allegations are being investigated and when sufficient evidence is collected, a formal complaint against the advocate will be lodged with the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal," the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Florence Muturi, Ombeta, who is currently the defense counsel for televangelist Ezekiel Odera, withdrew his practicing certificate for 2023 in February but reinstated it on May 1 after members of the public flagged his 'inactive' status on the LSK portal.

"The advocate did a notice of intention to take out his practising certificate for the year 2023 pursuant to Section 25 of the Advocates Act having not held a Practising Certificate in the year 2022. The application was tabled before the Council on 26th January 2023 and approved.

"The advocate was notified, by letter, on 2nd February 2023. The application was approved on the condition that the advocate paid backfees and any other fees required. The advocate paid backfees, Advocates Benevolent Association (ABA) fees and CPD fees on 7th March 2023," Muturi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

However, concerns were raised that the Society may have colluded with Ombeta to change his status automatically once he paid the requisite fees.

LSK clarifies on Ombeta's status

Florence Muturi clarified that Ombeta's status changed automatically after he paid the necessary fees to the Society.

She added that the Society had noted concerns raised by members on social media platforms about one of their members, Mr. Cliff Ombeta Advocate, who had been publicized by the media as the legal representative of Pastor Ezekiel Odera.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Council has noted the concerns raised by members on social media platforms regarding one of our members Mr Cliff Ombeta Advocate who has been publicized by the media as the legal representative of Pastor Ezekiel Odero currently accused of crimes in relation to the Shakahola murders.

Pulse Live Kenya

Muturi explained that the lawyer's search engine had appeared as 'inactive' on the Society's portal, yet he had been reported to be actively representing clients and taking instructions.

"It was noted that on the advocate's search engine, the advocate had appeared as 'Inactive' and therefore not holding a current practicing certificate for the year 2023 yet he has been reported to be actively representing clients and taking instructions," Muturi stated

ADVERTISEMENT

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat Pulse Live Kenya