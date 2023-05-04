The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Ezekiel's followers break into celebration after his release [Video]

Amos Robi

Pastor Ezekiel's followers lift Omari after he secured the preacher's freedom after 7 days in detention

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's followers celebrate his release
Pastor Ezekiel Odero's followers celebrate his release

Kilifi based-preacher Ezekiel Odero has been released on a Sh3 million bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh1.5 million.

Shanzu court Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido on Thursday, May 4, ruled that the state did not provide sufficient reasons to continue holding the tele-evangelist in custody.

Detectives handling the case had requested for additional 30 days to detain him for further investigation after obtaining new details that would see the continued detention of the preacher.

Jubilant congregants of the preacher could not hide their excitement as they broke into celebration following the release of the preacher.

Despite his release, Ezekiel has been instructed to visit the police station every week and is not allowed to make any statements regarding the Shakahola massacre.

Below is the video courtesy of Citizen TV:

READ: Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Odero is being investigated for murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud among other crimes.

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested after preliminary investigations by the police linked him to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie who is at the center of the Shakahola massacre.

According to the police, financial transactions totalling ksh3 million were traced between the duo.

"The respondent (Pastor Ezekiel) runs Times Television, which investigations have revealed he paid Ksh500,000 as part payment for its purchase from Mackenzie, who is currently under probe in matters connected to the Shakahola massacre of innocent and vulnerable Kenyans,” stated Counsels Jami Yamina and Peter Kiprop explained before Shanzu Chief Magistrate, Joe Omido.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero when he was arraigned in court on April 28, 2023
Pastor Ezekiel Odero when he was arraigned in court on April 28, 2023 Pastor Ezekiel Odero was arraigned in court on April 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case

The prosecution said post-mortems on some bodies exhumed in Shakahola revealed that some victims, mostly children, died due to strangulation.

The pastor, through his lawyers, earlier admitted that 15 people have died while seeking spiritual interventions in his New Life Prayer Centre and Church, in the one year and a month it has been operational.

ADVERTISEMENT

