Pastor Ezekiel's followers break into celebration after his release [Video]

Shanzu court Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido on Thursday, May 4, ruled that the state did not provide sufficient reasons to continue holding the tele-evangelist in custody.

Detectives handling the case had requested for additional 30 days to detain him for further investigation after obtaining new details that would see the continued detention of the preacher.

Jubilant congregants of the preacher could not hide their excitement as they broke into celebration following the release of the preacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his release, Ezekiel has been instructed to visit the police station every week and is not allowed to make any statements regarding the Shakahola massacre.

Below is the video courtesy of Citizen TV:

Odero is being investigated for murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud among other crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested after preliminary investigations by the police linked him to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie who is at the center of the Shakahola massacre.

According to the police, financial transactions totalling ksh3 million were traced between the duo.

"The respondent (Pastor Ezekiel) runs Times Television, which investigations have revealed he paid Ksh500,000 as part payment for its purchase from Mackenzie, who is currently under probe in matters connected to the Shakahola massacre of innocent and vulnerable Kenyans,” stated Counsels Jami Yamina and Peter Kiprop explained before Shanzu Chief Magistrate, Joe Omido.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero was arraigned in court on April 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution said post-mortems on some bodies exhumed in Shakahola revealed that some victims, mostly children, died due to strangulation.