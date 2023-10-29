Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

The suspect was arrested while attempting to flee the country and escape into neighbouring Tanzania.

Her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu on Friday, October 27 brings the number of suspects in police custody to three.

According to the DCI, Mwende lost her life in a "...a dreadful case of a fatal love triangle noting Phyllis had on various occasions threatened Mwende regarding a married man they were both seeing."

Posing as a client in need of the hairdresser’s services, Phylis lured Mwende to a house where two other women, including the married man’s wife were waiting.

"Detectives unraveled that Phyllis (prime suspect) used a female neighbour identified as Faith Nthenya to lure Mwende to her death trap through a phone call, indicating that some clients were seeking her services at a house she (Mwende) would be directed to. In the conversation, Faith directed Mwende to Phyllis house which was the alleged house of the clients." DCI said.

When she got to the house, Mwende was quickly overpowered by her assailants who strangled her with a bedsheet.

“Once inside, Mwende was subdued by the two women before Phyllis called a third woman, Evelyne Wanza Katumbu. Wanza was the wife to the man entangled in the affair, Januaris Musau Mulwa. Apparently, Wanza had become protective of her man and was accusing Phyllis of snatching him away.

“To save her skin, Phyllis plotted the luring of Mwende whom she new was her fellow paramour to Musau, and called the wife pointing fingers at the defenceless woman. After roughing her up and threatening her with death should she be seen around Musau, Phyllis and Wanza feared that Mwende would report them to police. They hence heinously strangled her with a bedsheet as Faith suffocated her with pieces of cloth to avoid any screams.” DCI revealed.

A missing person report was filed with the police who launched investigations with DCI moving in to unravel the murder.