RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

University of Eldoret student dies after confrontation in suspected love triangle

Charles Ouma

The body of the deceased has been moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary

Crime Scene

A third-year student at the University of Eldoret has succumbed to the injuries sustained during an altercation in a suspected love triangle.

Reports indicate that Chris Nyaribo was attacked by his assailants within the university premises while in the company of a female student.

Nyaribo’s assailants are said to have confronted and assaulted him, leaving the 23-year old student with life-threatening injuries that would eventually claim his life.

He was rushed to the institution’s dispensary university dispensary for medical attention with police called in to investigate the matter.

He was later transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for further treatment where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

His body was moved to the mortuary within the same facility with police proceeding with investigations.

The matter was reported at Ainabtich Police Station vide Ob No. 41 of 26/10/2023.

Preliminary reports indicate that police who were called in shortly after the assault established that the deceased was in the company of unidentified female colleague when he was accosted by his assailants.

The identity of the assailants who remain at large is yet to be established.

The incident adds to a growing tally of lives lost in the quest of love among students at Kenya’s institutions.

Earlier in the week, The Eldoret High Court found Naftali Kinuthia, 33, guilty of murdering Ivy Wangeci, a medical student at Moi University, four years ago.

A collage image of Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi Pulse Live Kenya
High Court Judge Stephen Githinji who delivered the ruling virtually from Malindi dismissed Kinuthia’s defence, stating that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Kinuthia who confessed to the murder earlier this year defended himself arguing out that he was provoked after the deceased, whom he was involved with romantically, ended their relationship and eloped with another man.

Kinuthia who was 28 at the time of hacking Ivy to death will be sentenced on November 22, 2023.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
