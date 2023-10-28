University of Eldoret student dies after confrontation in suspected love triangle

Reports indicate that Chris Nyaribo was attacked by his assailants within the university premises while in the company of a female student.

Nyaribo’s assailants are said to have confronted and assaulted him, leaving the 23-year old student with life-threatening injuries that would eventually claim his life.

He was rushed to the institution’s dispensary university dispensary for medical attention with police called in to investigate the matter.

He was later transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for further treatment where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

His body was moved to the mortuary within the same facility with police proceeding with investigations.

The matter was reported at Ainabtich Police Station vide Ob No. 41 of 26/10/2023.

Preliminary reports indicate that police who were called in shortly after the assault established that the deceased was in the company of unidentified female colleague when he was accosted by his assailants.

The identity of the assailants who remain at large is yet to be established.

The incident adds to a growing tally of lives lost in the quest of love among students at Kenya’s institutions.

Naftali Kinuthia found guilty of murdering Ivy Wangechi

Earlier in the week, The Eldoret High Court found Naftali Kinuthia, 33, guilty of murdering Ivy Wangeci, a medical student at Moi University, four years ago.

Pulse Live Kenya

High Court Judge Stephen Githinji who delivered the ruling virtually from Malindi dismissed Kinuthia’s defence, stating that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Kinuthia who confessed to the murder earlier this year defended himself arguing out that he was provoked after the deceased, whom he was involved with romantically, ended their relationship and eloped with another man.