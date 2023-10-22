The sports category has moved to a new website.

College student stabbed to death near police station

Charles Ouma

The deceased was allegedly stabbed to death by her jilted lover, with the family pursuing justice

A family in Kiambu is coming to terms with the shocking death of their 22-year-old daughter who was allegedly stabbed to death by her jilted lover.

Alice Wangechi who was a student at Kanjuku Vocational Training Centre, Kiambu County was stabbed near a police station.

According to the family, the deceased was called by the lover in question claiming to have recovered a phone that she lost two months earlier.

The pair agreed on a meeting at Gatundu Police station where Alice who had recently returned from school was to pick her phone and head back home.

"Two months ago, her phone was stolen and she reported the matter to the police. So, when she received the call from her friend, she was excited and eager to retrieve her phone," Mary Wanjiku , the deceased’s mother explained to the press on Saturday.

She failed to return home from where she had gone to pick her phone, with a neighbour discovering her body.

The family is puzzled that the fatal stabbing happened beside a police station which in the opinion of the deceased’s father, David Kimani, should be safe.

"We are puzzled by how she could be fatally stabbed right beside a police station. If not for a vigilant neighbor who discovered her body and alerted the authorities, her remains might not have been found," Kimani stated.

Until her demise, Alice was a student at the Kanjuku Vocational Training Centre, pursuing a course in beauty and hairdressing.

The grieving family remembered the deceased for her passion for education, noting that she was a cheerful lady full of hopes of securing a job and supporting her family.

“I am profoundly heartbroken, entrusting everything to God's hands,” her mother said.

"She had a dream that upon completing her education and securing a job, she would support the family. Wangechi frequently saved money and surprised us with gifts," added her grandmother.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
