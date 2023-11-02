The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Pilot rescues 8 Kenyans who were trapped after heavy floods washed away their truck

A Robinson R66 Turbine helicopter swooped in with daring precision to rescue the occupants of a lorry that was mercilessly washed away by floodwaters in Lerata, Samburu county on November 2, 2023
A Robinson R66 Turbine helicopter swooped in with daring precision to rescue the occupants of a lorry that was mercilessly washed away by floodwaters in Lerata, Samburu county on November 2, 2023

A Robinson R66 Turbine helicopter swooped in with daring precision to rescue the occupants of a lorry that was mercilessly washed away by floodwaters in Lerata, Samburu county on November 2.

Recommended articles

In a dramatic display of aerial expertise, the Robinson R66 Turbine chopper, operated by a skilled rescue team, navigated the turbulent skies to reach the stranded individuals.

The heart-stopping rescue mission was captured on video by onlookers, showcasing the sheer force of the floodwaters and the remarkable courage of the rescue team.

Lorry washed away by floodwaters in Samburu county
Lorry washed away by floodwaters in Samburu county Lorry washed away by floodwaters in Samburu county Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The video footage, now circulating on social media platforms, vividly captures the perilous situation as the lorry is engulfed by the rapidly rising waters.

The Robinson R66 Turbine chopper, distinguishable by its powerful rotor blades, hovers above the treacherous currents, lowering a secure harness to lift each stranded individual to safety.

The occupants, clung to the roof of the lorry as the helicopter executed a series of precise maneuvers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued several heavy rainfall advisories in the past few days, warning of heavy rains in several parts of the country.

The department warned that the rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to continue and intensify, with some areas likely to receive more than 30 mm of rain in 24 hours.

The areas likely to be affected include the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Rift Valley, the Northwest, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Northeast, and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County.

The department has warned that due to already high water levels in rivers and other water retention areas, the heavy rains may cause flooding over flood plains and other areas not well drained.

The department has advised people living in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground or a safer location and to have an emergency kit ready with essentials like food, water, and first aid supplies.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

State Banquet: Ruto's humour, Raila's presence, DP's absence, King's apology & more

State Banquet: Ruto's humour, Raila's presence, DP's absence, King's apology & more

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Graduates celebrating after competing their studies

PSC advertises 1,902 job vacancies with salaries ranging from Sh322k to Sh16K

A collage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Muthoni wa Kirumba

Uhuru makes birthday song request during live phone call on radio

A photo of Phyllis Nzula, the prime suspect in the murder of Jennifer Mwende which was circulated by the DCI shortly after her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee