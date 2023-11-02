Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

A Robinson R66 Turbine helicopter swooped in with daring precision to rescue the occupants of a lorry that was mercilessly washed away by floodwaters in Lerata, Samburu county on November 2.
In a dramatic display of aerial expertise, the Robinson R66 Turbine chopper, operated by a skilled rescue team, navigated the turbulent skies to reach the stranded individuals.
The heart-stopping rescue mission was captured on video by onlookers, showcasing the sheer force of the floodwaters and the remarkable courage of the rescue team.
The video footage, now circulating on social media platforms, vividly captures the perilous situation as the lorry is engulfed by the rapidly rising waters.
The Robinson R66 Turbine chopper, distinguishable by its powerful rotor blades, hovers above the treacherous currents, lowering a secure harness to lift each stranded individual to safety.
The occupants, clung to the roof of the lorry as the helicopter executed a series of precise maneuvers.
The Kenya Meteorological Department issued several heavy rainfall advisories in the past few days, warning of heavy rains in several parts of the country.
The department warned that the rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to continue and intensify, with some areas likely to receive more than 30 mm of rain in 24 hours.
The areas likely to be affected include the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Rift Valley, the Northwest, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Northeast, and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County.
The department has warned that due to already high water levels in rivers and other water retention areas, the heavy rains may cause flooding over flood plains and other areas not well drained.
The department has advised people living in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground or a safer location and to have an emergency kit ready with essentials like food, water, and first aid supplies.
