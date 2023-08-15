The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police sweep in Ngara yields Sh12 million & drug seizure

Fabian Simiyu

Gigiri Police make significant recovery: Drugs seized, Sh12 million in cash confiscated.

Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara [Image: National Police Service Twitter]


The Kenya National Police Service, via their Twitter account, announced a triumphant raid in Ngara that resulted in the recovery of sh12 million and drugs.

As stated by the National Police, the confiscated drugs are suspected to be marijuana.

"Police in Parklands, Nairobi today August 15, 2023 recovered twelve million nine hundred and seventy-five thousand Kenyan Shillings (Kshs. 12, 975,000/=) and suspected marijuana substances following a multi-agency operation at Kariwa Slums in Ngara," National Police tweeted.



READ: Daring suspect consumes marijuana while in police custody [Video]

In the course of the operation, law enforcement apprehended four individuals, Eugene Jumba, Hillary Jumbo, Sheila Withers, and Teresa Wanjiru.

The suspects were taken into custody alongside the seizure of 26 bags of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) and four cartons of rolling materials.

A total of 173 units of suspected blended drugs, commonly known as "bhang," and 42 cartons, each containing 200 cigarettes, were also seized during the operation.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Police pounced on the suspect at 6 am on Monday in June 14, 2022, after a tip-off from members of the public.

He was transporting the narcotics from the Malaba border to Eldoret when officers caught up with him.

East Webuye Station police boss Gloria Ng'etich, said the arrest also involved officers from Kakamega.

Other than the large quantity of the drug, police were surprised to see the suspect consuming the marijuana while in custody.

A video of the suspect in custody showed him tearing off pieces of the marijuana leaves and ingesting them in front of the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

