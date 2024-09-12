Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

According to Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, the autopsy has been postponed to Thursday.

The delay was requested by grieving families who needed additional time to view the bodies and seek closure before the autopsy.

Aerial view of the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire Pulse Live Kenya

Key Developments

As the community awaits the results of the postmortem, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are intensifying their investigation into the fire's cause.

They are focusing on three main leads: the matron’s absence on the night of the blaze, inconsistencies in dormitory construction materials, and potential electrical faults.

However, Kenya Power earlier this week ruled out any fault on their infrastructure following preliminary investigations.

Images from the scene depict shattered windows and charred metal doors, underscoring the severe impact of the blaze.

The dormitory, located adjacent to the girls' dormitory, shared a similar design but differed in construction materials, prompting scrutiny.

Matron's Absence and Electrical Issues

Detectives are examining the role of the matron, who was reportedly involved in an accident and was unable to attend work that night.

Authorities are investigating whether she was responsible for turning off the dormitory lights, and if an attempt to do so from the main meter might have caused an electrical malfunction.

Further complicating the investigation, questions have arisen about the building materials used in the boys' and girls' dormitories.

David Kinyua Wambugu, the academy’s proprietor, is under investigation for potential discrepancies in the materials, which could have contributed to the fire's rapid spread.

Public Outcry and Government Actions

In light of the tragedy and ongoing investigation, some parents have organised demonstrations at the school, demanding transparency and answers from the authorities.

They seek a detailed explanation of what happened that fateful night and are calling for improvements in school safety protocols.

The Ministry of Education has responded by initiating a nationwide inspection of boarding schools.

This move aims to ensure that all schools comply with established safety guidelines and prevent similar incidents in the future.