The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

Denis Mwangi

As Hillside Endarasha Academy parents await the postmortem, detectives are intensifying their investigation into the cause of the fire.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

The postmortem examination for the 21 children who tragically lost their lives in the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire failed to take place as scheduled on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

According to Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, the autopsy has been postponed to Thursday.

The delay was requested by grieving families who needed additional time to view the bodies and seek closure before the autopsy.

Aerial view of the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire
Aerial view of the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire Aerial view of the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Key Developments

As the community awaits the results of the postmortem, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are intensifying their investigation into the fire's cause.

They are focusing on three main leads: the matron’s absence on the night of the blaze, inconsistencies in dormitory construction materials, and potential electrical faults.

However, Kenya Power earlier this week ruled out any fault on their infrastructure following preliminary investigations.

A Kenya Power employee at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire
A Kenya Power employee at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire A Kenya Power employee at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Images from the scene depict shattered windows and charred metal doors, underscoring the severe impact of the blaze.

The dormitory, located adjacent to the girls' dormitory, shared a similar design but differed in construction materials, prompting scrutiny.

Matron's Absence and Electrical Issues

Detectives are examining the role of the matron, who was reportedly involved in an accident and was unable to attend work that night.

Authorities are investigating whether she was responsible for turning off the dormitory lights, and if an attempt to do so from the main meter might have caused an electrical malfunction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further complicating the investigation, questions have arisen about the building materials used in the boys' and girls' dormitories.

David Kinyua Wambugu, the academy’s proprietor, is under investigation for potential discrepancies in the materials, which could have contributed to the fire's rapid spread.

Aerial view of the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire
Aerial view of the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire Aerial view of the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire Pulse Live Kenya

Public Outcry and Government Actions

In light of the tragedy and ongoing investigation, some parents have organised demonstrations at the school, demanding transparency and answers from the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

They seek a detailed explanation of what happened that fateful night and are calling for improvements in school safety protocols.

The Ministry of Education has responded by initiating a nationwide inspection of boarding schools.

This move aims to ensure that all schools comply with established safety guidelines and prevent similar incidents in the future.

READ: Vote your favorite influencers in the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

Raila hands over ODM leadership baton as he focuses on AUC bid

Raila hands over ODM leadership baton as he focuses on AUC bid

Gov't denounces fundraiser organised by Raila's nephew soliciting AUC campaign funds

Gov't denounces fundraiser organised by Raila's nephew soliciting AUC campaign funds

Esther Passaris takes heat for hailing controversial Adani deal as 'gamechanger'

Esther Passaris takes heat for hailing controversial Adani deal as 'gamechanger'

12 injured as oil tanker rams into vehicle with mourners headed to funeral

12 injured as oil tanker rams into vehicle with mourners headed to funeral

What DCI sought from Hillside Endarasha owner in 6-hour-long grilling

What DCI sought from Hillside Endarasha owner in 6-hour-long grilling

Dida's Kenyan spouse addresses his dispute with U.S. wife that led to imprisonment

Dida's Kenyan spouse addresses his dispute with U.S. wife that led to imprisonment

Hundreds stranded at JKIA after airport staff effect go-slow [Photos & Video]

Hundreds stranded at JKIA after airport staff effect go-slow [Photos & Video]

What Kenya Power found after investigations into deadly Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

What Kenya Power found after investigations into deadly Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Ruto asks tough questions on Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

President William Ruto

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbad

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions