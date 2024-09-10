What Kenya Power found after investigations into deadly Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

The fire, which claimed the lives of 21 young children and razed down a dormitory at the Endarasha Academy, led to widespread reports and speculations on the cause, some implicating the power supply company.

In its press release issued on September 10, 2024, Kenya Power extended its condolences to the affected families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the children injured in the incident. "May the souls of all the departed children rest in eternal peace," the company said.

No Link Between Fire and Kenya Power's Network

Kenya Power has confirmed, after a preliminary investigation, that there is no connection between the fire and any fault in its power supply network.

The company detailed that the line supplying the school is a low-voltage line from the Mweiga sub-station.

At the time of the fire, the power supply on this line was stable, with no reports of electrical incidences.

A technical team was mobilised immediately after the fire to assess the affected site.

The team reported that all Kenya Power installations at the school, including the meter, earthing, and transformers, were intact.

Furthermore, the fire did not affect two prepaid meters located within the school complex, nor did it impact adjacent customers supplied by the same transformer.

Investigation Ongoing to Establish Cause of the Fire

Kenya Power's conclusion is that there is no evidence linking the fire to any issues with the power supply infrastructure.

The company has pledged to continue working closely with other investigative agencies to determine the true cause of the tragic incident.

"We have ascertained there was no link between the cause of the fire and any fault on our network as alleged in sections of media reports," Kenya Power stated.

Kenya Power said that electrical safety is a core priority in its operations.

Upon learning of the fire incident, the company’s team in Nyeri promptly switched off the power supply to the school as a precautionary measure, adhering to established protocols for handling fire incidences.