What DCI sought from Hillside Endarasha owner in 6-hour-long grilling

- DCI detectives are investigating the fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County that claimed the lives of 21 pupils
- A multi-agency team, including detectives from the DCI forensics and homicide team, Kenya Power officials, and Ministries of Education and Public Works representatives, spent six hours probing the premises
- Detectives interrogated the school's owner and the technician responsible for the electric circuit as part of the ongoing investigation
As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives also interrogated the technician responsible for setting up the electric circuit at the school.
Recommended articles
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are advancing their investigation into the fire that tragically claimed the lives of 21 pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County.
The tragedy, which left the nation in shock, has raised numerous questions about the safety protocols within the institution.
Multi-agency team leads investigations
A multi-agency team, including detectives from the DCI forensics and homicide team, officials from Kenya Power, and representatives from the Ministries of Education and Public Works, spent six hours on Tuesday probing the premises.
The team interrogated David Kinyua Wambugu, the school's owner, who founded the institution 15 years ago.
Homicide Director Martin Nyoguto led the investigative team, which questioned Wambugu on the events leading up to the Thursday night inferno.
Kenya Power rules out electrical fault in supply network
Kenya Power, after conducting its preliminary investigation, ruled out any connection between the fire and its power supply network. In a statement, the utility company clarified that the power supply to the school was stable at the time of the incident.
“The line supplying the school is a low-voltage line from the Mweiga sub-station, and there were no reports of electrical incidents during the fire,” said Kenya Power.
Additionally, a technical team dispatched to the site confirmed that all Kenya Power installations, including the meters and transformers, remained intact after the fire.
The company also noted that the blaze unaffected two prepaid meters within the school and adjacent customers supplied by the same transformer.
Electric circuit technician questioned
As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives also interrogated the technician responsible for setting up the electric circuit at the school.
Although no conclusive statements have been made, authorities are exploring every angle to determine whether an internal electrical issue may have caused the fire.
Pulse Influencer Awards: 22 categories to vote for in the 2024 edition
Kenya Power has pledged its continued support to investigative agencies, stating: "We will continue working closely with all other agencies to uncover the true cause of this tragic incident."