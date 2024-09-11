The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
What DCI sought from Hillside Endarasha owner in 6-hour-long grilling

Amos Robi

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives also interrogated the technician responsible for setting up the electric circuit at the school.

Hillside Endarasha School owner David Kinyua
  • DCI detectives are investigating the fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County that claimed the lives of 21 pupils
  • A multi-agency team, including detectives from the DCI forensics and homicide team, Kenya Power officials, and Ministries of Education and Public Works representatives, spent six hours probing the premises
  • Detectives interrogated the school's owner and the technician responsible for the electric circuit as part of the ongoing investigation

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are advancing their investigation into the fire that tragically claimed the lives of 21 pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County.

The tragedy, which left the nation in shock, has raised numerous questions about the safety protocols within the institution.

A multi-agency team, including detectives from the DCI forensics and homicide team, officials from Kenya Power, and representatives from the Ministries of Education and Public Works, spent six hours on Tuesday probing the premises.

Hillside Endarasha School owner David Kinyua when he was interogated by a multi-agency team
The team interrogated David Kinyua Wambugu, the school's owner, who founded the institution 15 years ago.

Homicide Director Martin Nyoguto led the investigative team, which questioned Wambugu on the events leading up to the Thursday night inferno.

Kenya Power, after conducting its preliminary investigation, ruled out any connection between the fire and its power supply network. In a statement, the utility company clarified that the power supply to the school was stable at the time of the incident.

“The line supplying the school is a low-voltage line from the Mweiga sub-station, and there were no reports of electrical incidents during the fire,” said Kenya Power.

Aerial view of the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire
Additionally, a technical team dispatched to the site confirmed that all Kenya Power installations, including the meters and transformers, remained intact after the fire.

The company also noted that the blaze unaffected two prepaid meters within the school and adjacent customers supplied by the same transformer.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives also interrogated the technician responsible for setting up the electric circuit at the school.

Although no conclusive statements have been made, authorities are exploring every angle to determine whether an internal electrical issue may have caused the fire.

A Kenya Power employee at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire
Kenya Power has pledged its continued support to investigative agencies, stating: "We will continue working closely with all other agencies to uncover the true cause of this tragic incident."

