President Museveni shares unique bedroom analogy during state visit to Kenya

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto hosted President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi on May 16, 2024

  • President Yoweri Museveni compared Africa to a house divided into many rooms, highlighting the need for African unity
  • He used a metaphor to underline the irrationality of current African borders and the need for closer collaboration among nations
  • A tripartite agreement was signed with President Ruto to allow importation and transit of refined petroleum products through Kenya to Uganda

During his state visit to Kenya on May 16, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni used a unique analogy to highlight the need for African unity.

Addressing a the media alongside President William Ruto, Museveni compared Africa to a house divided into many rooms, each representing a different country.

His compelling metaphor aimed to underline the irrationality of current African borders and the need for closer collaboration among nations.

President Museveni captivated his audience with a vivid comparison.

He said, "Africa is amazing because Africa is one house, one building. Now, the sitting room is another country. The bedroom is another country. The other one is another country. Now, to go from the bedroom to the outside, you must go to another country. We must get a visa. What is this now?"

This analogy painted a clear picture of the fragmented nature of African countries, making it difficult for citizens to move freely and trade across borders.

He emphasised that Uganda is part of Kenya, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but the current borders act like walls separating rooms in a house.

Museveni's visit was marked by the signing of a tripartite agreement with President Ruto.

This pact allows the importation and transit of refined petroleum products through Kenya to Uganda.

The agreement aims to resolve ongoing disputes and boost bilateral trade, marking a significant step towards regional cooperation.

Museveni’s speech was not just about trade but also about a broader vision for Africa. He stressed the importance of forming an East African Federation to solve common problems.

"If we had formed the East Africa Federation, we wouldn’t have the problems we have now," he said.

He pointed out that smaller countries in Europe, like Denmark and Belgium, benefit from the protection and support of larger allies, in this case, the United States.

He asked a critical question: "Who is the head boy in Africa here? We are all small people, small people. That's what we are really trying to deal with."

Museveni highlighted three historical missions that African countries should rally behind; prosperity through wealth creation and market access, strategic security, and utilising brotherhood.

He urged African leaders not to waste the current opportunity for unity and development. "Before, opportunity was wasted, and we should not waste this opportunity now. Nobody will be left behind," he asserted.

Museveni reiterated that by focusing on unity and collaboration, Africa can overcome its challenges and create a brighter future for all its people.

