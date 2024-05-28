Ruto addresses mūgūka ban & commits Sh500 million

The discussions, held at State House, Nairobi on Monday aimed to address the legislative and economic implications of the ban and find a resolution that balances local governance with national laws.

The meeting was attended by a high-profile delegation from Embu County, including Governor Cecily Mbarire, her deputy, the county senator, the women representative, members of the National Assembly, and all Members of the County Assembly.

President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi provided key insights during the meeting.

He clarified that mūgūka, a variety of miraa, is legally recognised as a scheduled crop under the Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023.

"With mūgūka having been recognised by national legislation, any other laws or order that contradicts national legislation is null and void.

"The Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023 were passed by the National Assembly and the Senate and with the concurrence of the Council of Governors," the statement from State House read.

The Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023 mandate the government to allocate funds for various activities related to the crop, including farming, licencing, promotion, regulation, transportation, aggregation, selling, marketing, and export.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi speaking during a meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

To operationalise these regulations, the establishment of the Miraa/Mūgūka Pricing Committee is underway, with the Council of Governors already nominating three members to the committee.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the commitment to develop a Miraa/Mūgūka Standard Code of Practice.

This code will regulate all aspects of the crop's lifecycle, ensuring that farming, licencing, promotion, regulation, transportation, aggregation, selling, marketing, and export adhere to best practices.

Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock was directed to convene a consultative forum to address stakeholders' concerns and implement the Miraa/Mūgūka Regulations 2023.

President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto emphasised the government’s dedication to supporting the miraa/mūgūka industry, announcing a financial commitment of Sh500 million in the 2024/25 Financial Year.

This funding is expected to enhance the farming, aggregation, grading, pricing, packaging, and overall value addition of mūgūka.