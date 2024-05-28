The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto addresses mūgūka ban & commits Sh500 million

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu Leaders over mūgūka ban in

President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi

In response to mounting concerns over the recent ban on mūgūka by certain counties, President William Ruto convened a crucial meeting with the leadership of Embu County.

Recommended articles

The discussions, held at State House, Nairobi on Monday aimed to address the legislative and economic implications of the ban and find a resolution that balances local governance with national laws.

The meeting was attended by a high-profile delegation from Embu County, including Governor Cecily Mbarire, her deputy, the county senator, the women representative, members of the National Assembly, and all Members of the County Assembly.

President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024
President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024 President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi provided key insights during the meeting.

He clarified that mūgūka, a variety of miraa, is legally recognised as a scheduled crop under the Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023.

"With mūgūka having been recognised by national legislation, any other laws or order that contradicts national legislation is null and void.

"The Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023 were passed by the National Assembly and the Senate and with the concurrence of the Council of Governors," the statement from State House read.

The Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023 mandate the government to allocate funds for various activities related to the crop, including farming, licencing, promotion, regulation, transportation, aggregation, selling, marketing, and export.

ADVERTISEMENT
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi speaking during a meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi speaking during a meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024 Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi speaking during a meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

To operationalise these regulations, the establishment of the Miraa/Mūgūka Pricing Committee is underway, with the Council of Governors already nominating three members to the committee.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the commitment to develop a Miraa/Mūgūka Standard Code of Practice.

READ: How much money miraa drivers make & why I quit KDF - Ex-soldier narrates

This code will regulate all aspects of the crop's lifecycle, ensuring that farming, licencing, promotion, regulation, transportation, aggregation, selling, marketing, and export adhere to best practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock was directed to convene a consultative forum to address stakeholders' concerns and implement the Miraa/Mūgūka Regulations 2023.

President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto emphasised the government’s dedication to supporting the miraa/mūgūka industry, announcing a financial commitment of Sh500 million in the 2024/25 Financial Year.

This funding is expected to enhance the farming, aggregation, grading, pricing, packaging, and overall value addition of mūgūka.

The president also reaffirmed the government’s stance against the proliferation of drugs, illicit brews, and other illegal substances.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use after NTSA ban

Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use after NTSA ban

Ruto addresses mūgūka ban & commits Sh500 million

Ruto addresses mūgūka ban & commits Sh500 million

CCTV footage shows moments before U.S. Embassy engineer was shot outside Kiambu club

CCTV footage shows moments before U.S. Embassy engineer was shot outside Kiambu club

Food & other expenses U.S. presidents pay from their pockets - What Kenya can learn

Food & other expenses U.S. presidents pay from their pockets - What Kenya can learn

How much Kenya Airways tickets could have cost for Ruto's U.S. trip - Report

How much Kenya Airways tickets could have cost for Ruto's U.S. trip - Report

Another county imposes ban on sale and consumption of muguka

Another county imposes ban on sale and consumption of muguka

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

Reactions to Ruto's remarks that his private jet to U.S. was cheaper than travelling on KQ

Reactions to Ruto's remarks that his private jet to U.S. was cheaper than travelling on KQ

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2023 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura addresses journalists in Nakuru County

Shindwe pepo mbaya - Isaac Mwaura addresses concerns about cost of Ruto's U.S. visit

President William Ruto was received by President Joe Biden at the White House on May 22, 2024

How Biden received Ruto at White House & what they discussed [Photos]

The late Kenyan mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui

Why Cheruiyot Kirui's body could be left on Mt. Everest after tragic adventure