New KEBS regulations to change how Miraa is packed

Speaking on Monday, KEBS Managing Director Bernard Njiraini explained that the regulator is aiming at making the process of handling the product more hygienic.

He added that the new code of practice will be used in issuing licenses to the operatives.

All miraa growers, propagators, aggregators, transporters, shippers and cargo handlers will be required to adhere to the set hygiene standards.

Food Packaging

The new regulations now require miraa handlers to comply with food packaging requirements.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) recently compelled bread makers to adhere to the food packaging requirements set out in the law.

These include: a statement on whether the product is meant for export only, information on performance, composition, contents, methods of manufacture or processing etc.

Another regulation to be introduced will require the handlers to keep relevant records and labeling system to help with traceability.

Workers at the miraa farms and within the distribution channel are also covered with the new regulations. Handlers will be required to ascertain workers' health, safety, and welfare.