The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has announced new regulations that will affect all miraa (Khat) handlers.
New KEBS regulations to change how Miraa is packed
New code of practice for Miraa handlers
Speaking on Monday, KEBS Managing Director Bernard Njiraini explained that the regulator is aiming at making the process of handling the product more hygienic.
He added that the new code of practice will be used in issuing licenses to the operatives.
All miraa growers, propagators, aggregators, transporters, shippers and cargo handlers will be required to adhere to the set hygiene standards.
Food Packaging
The new regulations now require miraa handlers to comply with food packaging requirements.
The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) recently compelled bread makers to adhere to the food packaging requirements set out in the law.
These include: a statement on whether the product is meant for export only, information on performance, composition, contents, methods of manufacture or processing etc.
Another regulation to be introduced will require the handlers to keep relevant records and labeling system to help with traceability.
Workers at the miraa farms and within the distribution channel are also covered with the new regulations. Handlers will be required to ascertain workers' health, safety, and welfare.
"Additionally, the new guidelines will be used by the sector regulators for registration and certification of operators along the entire value chain. This will facilitate businesses to meet market and pre-export sanitary and phytosanitary requirements," Njiraini announced.
