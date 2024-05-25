The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto assigns CDF Kahariri more roles in latest appointments

Amos Robi

Retired Justice Jacktone Ojwang was among the people appointed to different roles in government entities

President William Ruto with General Charles Muriu Kahariri at a previous function
President William Ruto with General Charles Muriu Kahariri at a previous function
  • General Charles Muriu Kahariri appointed as chairperson of presidential task force for Kenya Home of Human Origins Museum
  • President Ruto also made four additional appointments to enhance service delivery within his administration
  • Mary Gikungu appointed as task force member along with Principal Secretaries from various departments

President William Ruto has appointed General Charles Muriu Kahariri, the Chief of Defence Forces, as the chairperson of the presidential task force for the Kenya Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park in the Lake Turkana Basin.

This announcement was made in a Gazette Notice, which also revealed the inclusion of Mary Gikungu, the Director General of the National Museums of Kenya, as a task force member.

She will work alongside Principal Secretaries from various departments including Treasury, Defence, Wildlife, Tourism, Culture, and Shipping and Maritime Affairs.

General Kahariri steps into the role previously held by the late Francis Ogolla, whose appointment was rescinded. His appointment is effective immediately.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that His Excellency the President has appointed Gen. Charles Muriu Kahariri – Chairperson and Director General, National Museums of Kenya to be a member of the Steering Committee of the Taskforce on the Development of Kenya Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park in the Lake Turkana Basin," read the notice.

Newly appointed Chief of the Defence Forces, Charles Muriu Kahariri
Newly appointed Chief of the Defence Forces, Charles Muriu Kahariri Newly appointed Chief of the Defence Forces, Charles Muriu Kahariri Pulse Live Kenya

READ: General Charles Kahariri's 37-year stellar career & role in Operation Linda Nchi

President Ruto also made four additional appointments to enhance service delivery within his administration.

Jackton Ojwang has been re-appointed as the chairperson of the board of Directors of the Energy and Petroleum Authority (EPRA) for a four-year term.

Professor Mohamed Said has been named the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO for three years.

Former Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura will chair the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Board (NAMATA) for three years, and Dr. Ningala Kalachu has been appointed to chair the Council of Veterinary Medicines Directorate for three years.

General Kahariri's new role involves leading his team in conducting research, designing, and operationalizing the museum and science park project.

Justice Jacktone Ojwang appointed Chairman of EPRA, 3 months after retiring from Supreme Court
Justice Jacktone Ojwang appointed Chairman of EPRA, 3 months after retiring from Supreme Court Justice Jacktone Ojwang appointed Chairman of EPRA, 3 months after retiring from Supreme Court Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Major Gen Fatuma who joined KDF by accident becomes 1st female Air Force commander

This includes identifying the necessary infrastructure to leverage the tourism potential of the Lake Turkana Basin.

The task force aims to diversify Kenya's tourism sector by promoting the region's rich anthropological heritage, thereby attracting tourists interested in the origins of humankind.

