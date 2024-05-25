Ruto assigns CDF Kahariri more roles in latest appointments

President William Ruto has appointed General Charles Muriu Kahariri, the Chief of Defence Forces, as the chairperson of the presidential task force for the Kenya Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park in the Lake Turkana Basin.

This announcement was made in a Gazette Notice, which also revealed the inclusion of Mary Gikungu, the Director General of the National Museums of Kenya, as a task force member.

She will work alongside Principal Secretaries from various departments including Treasury, Defence, Wildlife, Tourism, Culture, and Shipping and Maritime Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Kahariri steps into the role previously held by the late Francis Ogolla, whose appointment was rescinded. His appointment is effective immediately.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that His Excellency the President has appointed Gen. Charles Muriu Kahariri – Chairperson and Director General, National Museums of Kenya to be a member of the Steering Committee of the Taskforce on the Development of Kenya Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park in the Lake Turkana Basin," read the notice.

Newly appointed Chief of the Defence Forces, Charles Muriu Kahariri Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto also made four additional appointments to enhance service delivery within his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackton Ojwang has been re-appointed as the chairperson of the board of Directors of the Energy and Petroleum Authority (EPRA) for a four-year term.

Professor Mohamed Said has been named the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO for three years.

Former Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura will chair the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Board (NAMATA) for three years, and Dr. Ningala Kalachu has been appointed to chair the Council of Veterinary Medicines Directorate for three years.

General Kahariri's new role involves leading his team in conducting research, designing, and operationalizing the museum and science park project.

Justice Jacktone Ojwang appointed Chairman of EPRA, 3 months after retiring from Supreme Court Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes identifying the necessary infrastructure to leverage the tourism potential of the Lake Turkana Basin.