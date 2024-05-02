The sports category has moved to a new website.

General Charles Kahariri's 37-year stellar career & role in Operation Linda Nchi

Amos Robi

From his humble beginnings as a young cadet in the Kenya Navy, Gen Kahariri's journey is marked by dedication, professionalism, and exemplary leadership.

Newly appointed Chief of the Defence Forces, Charles Muriu Kahariri
General Charles Muriu Kahariri, is the new Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, succeeding General Francis Ogolla who died in a chopper crash on April 19.

The military career of General Kahariri has been admirable which has seen him rise from a private officer in the Navy to Vice Chief of Defence Forces and now the top leadership of the military.

In this article, we look at the life and journey of General Kahariri in the military from his early days in the military to his rise to the top of Kenya's defence forces.

Gen Kahariri's military journey began when he enlisted in the Kenya Defence Forces, the Navy, on April 3, 1987.

Following his enlistment, he was commissioned as an officer, attaining the rank of Second Lieutenant on April 15, 1988.

His early days in the military were marked by rigorous training and a clear vision of his future path within the KDF.

President William Ruto with late Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla (right) and General Charles Kahariri on March 9, 2024
Understanding the value of continuous learning, Gen Kahariri pursued further training in the United Kingdom shortly after his commissioning.

This training was the foundation upon which he built a career characterised by strategic prowess and operational excellence.

Over the years, he completed numerous prestigious courses, both locally and internationally, including the International Midshipman Course in the UK, Long Navigation Course in India and Naval Command Course in the USA.

He also holds a Diploma in Strategic and Security Studies from the United States Naval War College.

Newly appointed Chief of the Defence Forces, Charles Muriu Kahariri alongside Defence Ministry leadership and other military leaders
Throughout his over three-decade-long service, Gen Kahariri has held numerous leadership, command, and management positions.

These include Commanding Officer roles aboard Kenya Navy Ships Mamba, Madaraka, and Umoja, as well as at the Kenya Navy Manda Base.

His leadership was not confined to national waters; he also served as the Maritime Component Commander for 'Operation Linda Nchi' and as Task Force Commander for 'Operation Sledge Hammer' during the strategic capture of Kismaiyu.

In his later years, before rising to the upper echelons of the KDF, he transitioned to serve at the National Defence College, where he took on roles such as Senior Directing Staff (Navy), Deputy Commandant (Military), and eventually Commandant.

Gen Kahariri has also been a key figure in international maritime security, serving as the National Focal Person for the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia and the Djibouti Code of Conduct.

Newly appointed Chief of the Defence Forces, Charles Muriu Kahariri
His expertise extended to significant national tasks, including serving on National Task Forces for the Delimitation of Kenya’s Exclusive Economic Zones and the Extended Continental Shelf.

For his service, Gen Kahariri has been decorated with several honours, with the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) being among his most recent accolades.

On a personal note, he is a family man, blessed with three children and a grandson. His persona, often described as soft-spoken and deeply professional, mirrors the traits of his late father, reflecting a legacy of gentle yet firm leadership.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

