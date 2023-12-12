The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I can confirm without fear that Kenya is out of danger of debt distress - Ruto

Lynet Okumu

President William Ruto delivered a triumphant message during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on December 12, declaring that Kenya is officially out of the economic danger zone.

File image of President William Ruto
File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto delivered a triumphant message during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on December 12, declaring that Kenya is officially out of the economic danger zone.

The president attributed this achievement to the sacrifices made by his administration.

President Ruto emphasised the significant progress Kenya has made over the last six decades, acknowledging the undeniable strides from the nation's humble beginnings.

President William Ruto during a church service at ACK St. Pauls — Kiriita, Kimende in Lari, Kiambu County on Sunday, December 10, 2023
President William Ruto during a church service at ACK St. Pauls — Kiriita, Kimende in Lari, Kiambu County on Sunday, December 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kenya's forefathers, who fought for the freedom celebrated today.

The president called for gratitude, celebrating the legacy of those who came before and contemplating the contributions needed to accelerate future progress.

In the political realm, Kenya has evolved from a single-party system to a multi-party democracy, transitioning from violence and intolerance to orderly and peaceful elections.

Despite political progress, President Ruto acknowledged that economic challenges persist.

President William Ruto during the official opening of the 2024 Kenya Innovation week Commonwealth Edition, Nairobi
President William Ruto during the official opening of the 2024 Kenya Innovation week Commonwealth Edition, Nairobi President William Ruto during the official opening of the 2024 Kenya Innovation week Commonwealth Edition, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

The savings rate as a percentage of GDP is lamentably low, and unemployment, especially among the youth, remains a pressing issue.

He called upon the current generation to take up the task of advancing prosperity as a contribution to perfecting Kenya's national sovereignty.

"In our democratic and political journey, we have made tremendous sacrifices and progress from a single party to a muli-party, from violence and intolerance to orderly and peaceful elections. However, we have not made as much progress with our economy.

"Our saving as a percentage of GDP is dismal, many especially young people dont have jobs. Our generation must therefore take up the unfinished job of actualizing prosperity as our contribution to perfecting Kenya's national sovereignty, he said.

Ruto in Brown Kaunda Suit
Ruto in Brown Kaunda Suit Google

President Ruto highlighted the great patriotism and unity displayed by Kenyans in the past year.

"Together, difficult decisions were made to steer Kenya away from the edge of catastrophic debt distress and towards a new economic direction. The sacrifices, though painful, were deemed necessary for economic stability," he said.

Proudly announcing the positive outcomes, President Ruto confirmed that Kenya is now safely out of the danger of debt distress.

"Proudly, these sacrifices have paid off. I can now confirm, without fear of any contradictions, that Kenya is safely out of the danger of debt distress and that our economy is on a stable footage.

President William Ruto addressing the congregation during a Sunday service at Priesthood Fellowship, Kahawa West, Nairobi County.
President William Ruto addressing the congregation during a Sunday service at Priesthood Fellowship, Kahawa West, Nairobi County. Pulse Live Kenya

He revealed that inflation has dropped to 6.8 percent from a high of 9.2 a year ago. Additionally, Kenya's GDP has grown at a rate of 5.4 percent, positioning the country as the 29th fastest-growing economy globally, according to the World Bank.

Jamhuri Day holds a special place in Kenya's calendar, observed on December 12 each year. The Swahili word 'Jamhuri' translates to republic.

This national holiday marks the official date when Kenya gained independence on December 12, 1963, six months after achieving internal self-rule on June 1, 1963, from the United Kingdom.

