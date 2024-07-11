President Ruto fires entire Cabinet except DP Gachagua & Prime CS Mudavadi

Speaking during a media briefing at State House Nairobi on July 11, President Ruto announced that only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will remain in office.

Similarly, the office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is unaffected by the drastic move.

The head of state explained that this was necessitated by the recent development in the country, whereby many Kenyans have expressed their displeasure with the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs," he spoke.

President Ruto announced that he will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government.

The new team will assist the president in accelerating and expediting the necessary, urgent and irreversible, implementation of radical programmes to deal with the burden of debt, raising domestic resources, expanding job opportunities, eliminate wastage and unnecessary duplication of a multiplicity of government agencies.

Ruto added that running of the government will continue, with the ministries now being under principal secretaries.

He stated that in the coming days, he will unveil a new team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following are the Cabinet secretaries who have been dismissed.

Justin Muturi (Attorney General) Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) Rebecca Miano (Trade & Investments) Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to Cabinet) Aden Duale (Defence) Alfred Mutua (Tourism & Wildlife) Alice Wahome (Lands) Njuguna Ndungu (Treasury) Aisha Jumwa (Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage) Davis Chirchir (Energy & Petroleum) Moses Kuria (Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management) Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works) Soipan Tuya (Environment & Forestry) Peninah Malonza (EAC, ASALs & Regional Development) Zacharia Mwangi (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) Susan Nakhumicha (Health) Mithika Linturi (Agricultute & Livestock Development) Eliud Owalo (ICT and the Digital Economy) Ezekiel Machogu (Education) Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy) Simon Chelgui (Co-operatives & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Salim Mvuyra (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs) Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection)