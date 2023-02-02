ADVERTISEMENT
President Ruto sacks 5 Uhuru-era appointees

Denis Mwangi

Ruto continues purge against Uhuru's allies

President William Ruto making an address at State House on September 27, 2022
President William Ruto making an address at State House on September 27, 2022

President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of five state officers who were appointed during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's era.

Through a Gazette notice dated February 1, 2023, President Ruto officially announced the revocation of Omar Boga's appointment as the chairman of the Coast Water Works Development Agency Board.

Additionally, the appointments of Hussein Ahmed Farah, Rehana Ismail, Abdul Timimi, and Joseph Charo Kambi, who served as board members, were also revoked.

President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022
President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022 President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

To fill the vacancy, President Ruto appointed Daniel Katama Mwaringa as the new chairman of the board.

The notice stated that Mwaringa's appointment took effect from February 1, 2023 and will last for one year until February 25, 2024.

Additionally, Hafswa Abdalla Dele, Judith Wabosha Mwamburi, and Mohamed Masoud Mwahima were appointed as members of the board, with their terms ending at the same time as Mwaringa's.

Omar Boga was appointed by former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki during the Uhuru Kenyatta regime on February 26, 2021, for a three-year term.

He gained nationwide popularity when he contested the Msambweni Constituency by-election in 2020 under the Orange Democratic (ODM) Party.

Despite his efforts, Boga lost the election to independent candidate Feisal Bader, who was an ally Ruto.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with Omar Boga
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with Omar Boga Pulse Live Kenya

It's worth noting that President Ruto has been restructuring his administration with a series of significant appointments to various boards and parastatals.

Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome also revoked the appointment of Macharia Kariuki, Livingstone Indiete, Hesbon Odumbe (Eng.), Edward Kobuthi, as members of the Board of Directors of the Water Services Regulatory Board.

In January, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, announced the revocation of the appointments of five members of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reads the NTSA accident statistics in his office on December 19, 2022
Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reads the NTSA accident statistics in his office on December 19, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

According to a Gazette notice dated January 20, 2023, the appointments of Lydia Yator, Stephen Gichuhi Gichohi, Conrad Thorpe, Farida Abdalla Sud, and Nilfat Kassim Ali have been revoked and replaced with Musa Osman, Emmanuel Kibet, Consolata Lusweti, Lucas Maitha, and Caroline Njoki Maina.

This move comes on the heels of the revocation of the appointment of Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana as the chair of the KPA board. He was replaced by former Kinango Member of Parliament Benjamin Tayari.

The KPA board is responsible for the management and development of the country's ports and harbors.

