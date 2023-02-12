Ruto nominates former MP as Solicitor General

The nomination, which was forwarded to Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, awaits approval by Parliament.

Should the nomination be approved, Mose will take the place of Ken Ogeto, who also hails from Nyamira County.

The President's choice to nominate Mose is in accordance with both the Office of the Attorney-General Act and the Public Appointments, Parliamentary Approval Act.

Mose, who ran for the Kitutu Masaba parliamentary seat during the 2022 General Elections as a candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, previously held the seat after winning the 2017 polls under the Jubilee party.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a letter to Speaker Wetangula, President Ruto stated, "It is most graciously notified that Dr William Ruto, President and Commander-In-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, has in exercise of the constitutional prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government nominated Mr Shadrack John Mose, for appointment as the Solicitor-General."

The former MP faced stiff competition from former LSK President Nelson Havi who had also applied for the position.

However, on Friday, it became clear that Havi would not take the job after he was appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Retirement Benefits Authority.

The announcement was made by CS for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u, through the Kenya Gazette published on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Nelson Havi Pulse Live Kenya

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (f) and 6 (a) of the Retirement Benefits Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the appoints Nelson Havi to be a Member and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Retirement Benefits Authority for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 10th February 2023. The appointment of Abdirahin H. Abdi is revoked," the Notice read.

The former LSK boss has been appointed after Abdirahin H. Abdi's application was revoked, though he had wished to retain the position.