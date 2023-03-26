ADVERTISEMENT
President Ruto’s busy schedule during four-day visit to Germany and Belgium

Charles Ouma

The President will leave the country today, Sunday March 26.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto will leave the country today, Sunday March 26, 2023 for a four-day visit that will see him visit the Federal Republic of Germany and the Kingdom of Belgium, respectively.

A statement released by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed today indicates that trade talks will dominate the agenda during the working tour in Belgium and Germany.

“Renewable energy, green industrialization and trade will be Ruto’s agenda in his foreign visit,” Hussein announced.

Other items on the president’s agenda is strengthening Kenya’s bilateral relations with the two countries with several issues of mutual interest set to be discussed.

President Ruto will start off in Berlin, Germany where he will meet H.E. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Ruto will deliver a keynote address at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, outlining the challenges of energy security amidst the worsening climate crisis and the push for renewable energy investments in Kenya and Africa," reads the statement in part.

During his visit in Berlin, the president will also explore a partnership with Germany on the youth agenda, specifically in vocational education and training.

The president will thereafter head to Belgium where he will meet H.E. Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium to explore areas of partnership that will enhance food security and economic stability in the country.

"They will meet and discuss mutual areas of interest including, health, addressing Kenya's food security and drought response, climate action, trade and investment,” Hussein added.

Renewable energy, green industrialization and trade on President ⁦William Ruto⁩'s agenda in his visit to Germany and Belgium.
Renewable energy, green industrialization and trade on President ⁦William Ruto⁩'s agenda in his visit to Germany and Belgium. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Setback to Ruto as court blocks CASs from earning salaries, assuming office

During the visit, the president will also engage with the leadership of the European Union, including, H.E. Charles Michel, President of the European Union Council and H.E. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Kenya’s commitment to the Kenya – EU Strategic Dialogue, deepening the partnership between Kenya and the European Union under the three key pillars of Peace, Security and Stability; Sustainable and Inclusive Development; and, Economy, Trade and Investment will feature in the president's engagements.

