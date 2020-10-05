President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday evening delayed his return to Kenya for a last minute visit to Egypt.

President Kenyatta was travelling from France where had a three-day state visit when he made an impromptu stop over in the Egyptian capital - Cairo.

The visit to Egypt had not been announced but a press statement from State House indicated Kenyatta met and held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

"On his way from France last evening, President Uhuru Kenyatta made a stopover in Egypt during which he paid his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi a courtesy call. In their meeting at Heliopolis Palace in Cairo, the two African Heads of State discussed a number of subjects of mutual interest between Kenya🇰🇪 and Egypt among them regional peace and security, trade and Africa's response to #Covid_19," the press statement from State House indicated.

During his Three-day visit, President Kenyatta oversaw the signing of loan agreements worth Sh17.91 billion with France and the European Union (EU).

He also signed other agreements including the public private partnership (PPP) for the construction of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway signed between KeNHA and Vinci Concessions.

The Sh180 billion dualing of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road will be guaranteed by the Kenyan government with the agreement that Vinci Concessions will charge toll fees to recover the construction cost.