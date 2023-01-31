Cabinet adopts tablets as Ruto chairs first paperless meeting [Photos]

In a historic departure from tradition, all materials needed for the meeting were loaded onto newly purchased tablets that were issued to every Cabinet Secretary.

Cabinet Secretaries arrived at State House, Nairobi, without the traditional bulky folders, large briefcases and huge files.

This is in line with the government’s agenda to digitise service delivery.

In the Cabinet room, they found secured portable digital devices interconnected and attached to their files, memos and a secure notebook to assist them take notes in the meeting without leaving the devices.

The CSs could be seen curiously looking at the new devices and interacting with the interface.

The bold move is expected to significantly reduce the cost of printing and enhance security of Cabinet records.

President Ruto said the digitisation of cabinet meetings was a clear signal that the government was going digital.

The head of state added that the move will enhance service delivery by fostering efficiency and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy in government.

"Kenyans will be able to access government services from anywhere, from their home or offices, without having to go unnecessarily to government offices and wait in long queues," he said.

