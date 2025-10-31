KRA issues alert after hackers take over official X account

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confirmed that its official X account, @KRACare, has been compromised by unknown hackers who changed the handle to “StandsX.”

In a statement released Friday, KRA cautioned the public not to engage, share personal information, or send money in response to any messages or posts from the compromised account, warning that all such activity is fraudulent.

“Members of the public are strongly warned not to engage, share personal information, or send money to any messages or posts from this account, as they are fraudulent,” the statement read.

KRA's alert after its X account was taken over by hackers

The Authority added that urgent efforts are underway in collaboration with X’s security team to recover and secure the official account. KRA emphasized that official updates will only be communicated through its verified channels.

A spotcheck by the news desk shows that the suspicious activity is linked to crypto scams, many of which target influential accounts.

Crypto hack scams on the rise

In Septmember, the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's account was hacked by crypo scammers , claiming that Kenya was about to launch a new cryptocurrency called the “Kenya token.”

The post, which promised that the token would help improve the country’s financial system, was pulled down hours later.

This unusual occurrence has raised suspicions that the account may have been compromised or that the announcement was part of a scam designed to exploit Odinga’s influence and credibility.

A screenshot of Raila Odinga announcing Kenya's new cryptocurrency that has raised speculation on its accuracy

The content of the post itself raised several red flags, suggesting that it was not a legitimate government announcement.

The tweet featured the following message: “We are pleased to announce that the Kenya token will soon launch. A new digital asset aimed at improving our financial system and supporting economic growth. Kenya is stepping up to lead Africa into the crypto revolution, embracing digital finance and shaping a more crypto-friendly future. The official token will be launched on @solana. Join our Updates Channel: t.me/KenyaToken.”

At first glance, the message might seem like an exciting announcement. However, closer inspection revealed a number of issues that cast doubt on its authenticity.

