Ruto hands over Sh7 billion at KICC

The FLLoCA programme seeks to enhance Kenya’s climate adoption through financing, technology and capacity building.

“The grants, together with Sh3 billion of county own-resource allocations, will finance local climate action priorities in agriculture, water and natural resources management in every county,” President Ruto said.

He made the remarks during the ministerial conference at the Africa Climate Summit, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto during the ministerial conference at the Africa Climate Summit, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

He also presided over the launch of Long-Term Low Greenhouse Gas Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) 2022-2050, the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) 2023-2027 and the Climate Change (Amendment) Act 2023.

Call for Africa to increase investment in green energy

President Ruto also urged African governments to increase their investments in green opportunities to unlock the continent’s potential.

The president called for investment in renewable energy, green industrialization, climate-smart agriculture, and nature conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this would accelerate global decarbonization, fuel sustainable development, drive economic growth and create millions of jobs.

“We must see in green growth not just a climate imperative, but also a fountain of multi-billion-dollar economic opportunities that Africa and the World is primed to capitalise on,” he said.

President Ruto said Africa must prepare to become a global hub in the green industrial supply chain.

President William Ruto during the ministerial conference at the Africa Climate Summit, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

“The continent has enough potential to be entirely self-sufficient with the mix of wind, solar, geothermal, sustainable biomass and hydropower,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT