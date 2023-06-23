How Boda boda riders rescued MP aspirant who sold 3 buses, Toyota Prado

In a surprising turn of events, politician Peter Omosa has found himself on a new path after selling his valuable assets including businesses, buses and a Toyota Prado to fund his foray into elective politics.

Despite his unsuccessful political bid, Omosa has shown resilience and is determined to rebuild his life from scratch.

Peter Omosa ferrying a passenger in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The former politician's journey has taken an unexpected twist as he now finds himself working as a boda boda rider.

Omosa's decision to embrace the boda-boda trade was not an easy one.

However, with the unwavering support of his friends and close supporters, he found the motivation to embark on this new venture.

Encouraged by those around him, Omosa took the bold step of acquiring a boda boda, which would become his means of livelihood.

"I have come to accept my current situation, and the church played a significant role in helping me cope with the stress," Omosa shared.

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, a group of boda boda riders from Agip stage in Nairobi stepped forward to assist Omosa.

They helped him secure a loan to acquire a boda boda and even accompanied him to collect it.

Omosa admitted that he almost abandoned his plans when he realized the stark contrast between his previous ability to afford multiple buses and his current circumstances.

"I could not believe I was taking a motorcycle loan after being used to afford buses costing Sh4.5 million or a Toyota Prado for Sh8 million,” he said.

Prior to his decision to become a boda boda rider, Omosa had vied for the Embakasi South MP seat in 2017 as an independent candidate. Unfortunately, his campaign fell short, and he finished in third place.

Peter Omosa Pulse Live Kenya

Omosa's decision to transition from a politician to a boda boda rider highlights the unpredictable nature of life and the need to adapt to changing circumstances. His journey serves as an inspiration to others who may find themselves at a crossroads, unsure of what the future holds.

The support Omosa received from his friends, close supporters, and the boda boda community demonstrates the power of solidarity and the importance of having a strong support system during challenging times.

