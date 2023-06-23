The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Boda boda riders rescued MP aspirant who sold 3 buses, Toyota Prado

Denis Mwangi

Peter Omosa: I could not believe I was taking a motorcycle loan after being used to afford buses costing Sh4.5 million or a Toyota Prado for Sh8 million

A boda boda rider
A boda boda rider

Peter Omosa is rebuilding his life as a boda boda rider after his bid to become an MP in Nairobi fell through

Recommended articles

In a surprising turn of events, politician Peter Omosa has found himself on a new path after selling his valuable assets including businesses, buses and a Toyota Prado to fund his foray into elective politics.

Despite his unsuccessful political bid, Omosa has shown resilience and is determined to rebuild his life from scratch.

Peter Omosa ferrying a passenger in Nairobi
Peter Omosa ferrying a passenger in Nairobi Peter Omosa ferrying a passenger in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The former politician's journey has taken an unexpected twist as he now finds himself working as a boda boda rider.

Omosa's decision to embrace the boda-boda trade was not an easy one.

However, with the unwavering support of his friends and close supporters, he found the motivation to embark on this new venture.

READ: How much owners behind Kenya's Sh357 billion boda boda industry make

Encouraged by those around him, Omosa took the bold step of acquiring a boda boda, which would become his means of livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have come to accept my current situation, and the church played a significant role in helping me cope with the stress," Omosa shared.

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, a group of boda boda riders from Agip stage in Nairobi stepped forward to assist Omosa.

They helped him secure a loan to acquire a boda boda and even accompanied him to collect it.

Omosa admitted that he almost abandoned his plans when he realized the stark contrast between his previous ability to afford multiple buses and his current circumstances.

READ: How I built my granny a home after starting with Sh50K budget - Mukuha

ADVERTISEMENT

"I could not believe I was taking a motorcycle loan after being used to afford buses costing Sh4.5 million or a Toyota Prado for Sh8 million,” he said.

Prior to his decision to become a boda boda rider, Omosa had vied for the Embakasi South MP seat in 2017 as an independent candidate. Unfortunately, his campaign fell short, and he finished in third place.

Peter Omosa
Peter Omosa Peter Omosa Pulse Live Kenya

Omosa's decision to transition from a politician to a boda boda rider highlights the unpredictable nature of life and the need to adapt to changing circumstances. His journey serves as an inspiration to others who may find themselves at a crossroads, unsure of what the future holds.

The support Omosa received from his friends, close supporters, and the boda boda community demonstrates the power of solidarity and the importance of having a strong support system during challenging times.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Omosa embarks on his career as a boda boda rider, he hopes to find stability and success in his new venture.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Boda boda riders rescued MP aspirant who sold 3 buses, Toyota Prado

How Boda boda riders rescued MP aspirant who sold 3 buses, Toyota Prado

Ruto lectures World Bank, IMF bosses, proposes new global financial order [Video]

Ruto lectures World Bank, IMF bosses, proposes new global financial order [Video]

Senators line-up to test Sh1.1M Siaya Deputy Governor's seat [WATCH]

Senators line-up to test Sh1.1M Siaya Deputy Governor's seat [WATCH]

Fredrick Muitiriri explains how NTV decides news that goes on air

Fredrick Muitiriri explains how NTV decides news that goes on air

Matatu driver arrested for obstructing Rachel Ruto's convoy in Nairobi

Matatu driver arrested for obstructing Rachel Ruto's convoy in Nairobi

How I built my granny a home after starting with Sh50K budget - Mukuha

How I built my granny a home after starting with Sh50K budget - Mukuha

Ruto appoints Atwoli to DPP selection panel

Ruto appoints Atwoli to DPP selection panel

CS Kuria's letter to Treasury on removal of 35% duty on edible oils [Photo]

CS Kuria's letter to Treasury on removal of 35% duty on edible oils [Photo]

Raila raises concerns over govt's suspicious borrowing spree of Sh213B

Raila raises concerns over govt's suspicious borrowing spree of Sh213B

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of shosh Maria Njoki Mukuha and her new house

How I built my granny a home after starting with Sh50K budget - Mukuha

Tour of a house in Amara Ridge

Tour of Sh120M Karen home that an MP & CS are fighting over [Photos]

A collage image of Gatanga Member of Parliament, Edward Muriu and a house at Amara Ridge that is at the center of a tussle pitting the lawmaker and CS Florence Chepngetich Bore

MP at the center of Sh120M Karen house drama breaks silence, names CS

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day 2022 celebrations on December 12, 2022

Matatu driver arrested for obstructing Rachel Ruto's convoy in Nairobi