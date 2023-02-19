Ruto feted with coveted international award during African Union summit

The president received the African Leaders Malaria Alliance ( ALMA) Joyce Kafanabo Award in recognition of the government’s effort in promoting healthcare among Kenyans.

The head of state accepted the award on behalf of the government and the people of Kenya after posting the best scorecard in reproductive, maternal neonatal, child and adolescent healthcare.

“I stand before you with deep humility to accept on behalf of the government and the people of Kenya the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) Joyce Kafanabo Award for excellence and innovation.

“The award recognizes the best scorecard in reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent healthcare,” Ruto stated in his acceptance speech.

The president committed to leading his government to pursue better healthcare for Kenyans and expressed his gratitude to president Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau who is the current chair of ALMA.

“Sissoco has shown a steadfast commitment to excellence, efficiency and integrity in governance and to discipline and orderly service delivery to development,” the president added.

ALMA is a coalition of African leaders working towards eliminating malaria by 2030.

A statement on its website reads:

“The African Leaders Malaria Alliance is a groundbreaking coalition of African Union Heads of State and Government working across African countries with various partners including Regional Economic Communities and development partners to eliminate malaria by 2030”.