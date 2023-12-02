5 dead, 10 rushed to hospital in tragic Kericho-Nakuru highway accident

A 14-seater matatu ferrying passengers rammed into a trailer, leaving five people dead and scores injured as confirmed by Red Cross Kenya.

Police and other motorists who were among the first to arrive at the scene found several survivors trapped in the mangled wreckage and in dire need of medical attention.

Fire rescue and emergency response team from Nakuru county was swiftly dispatched to the scene of the crash to rescue the trapped passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six casualties were rushed to Molo Sub County Hospital, while four others were taken to Londiani Sub County Hospital.

“Unfortunately, five people, four men and one child, lost their lives,” Red Cross Kenya

confirmed.

Murkomen's statement after 55 perished in the same area

In June this year, 55 people perished in the same area after a trailer rammed into several vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scene of accident at Londiani Pulse Live Kenya

Gilbert Ntuyemungu, a Rwandan national aged 52, the driver of the ill-fated trailer recounted that the trailer’s brakes failed and the vehicle ferrying cement hurtled down towards the Londiani junction at the mercy of the laws of physics.

Motorists who were able to swerve managed to escape with their lives but many were not as lucky as the trailer crashed into several vehicles before crashing into the nearby market.

“The only thing I remember is that the brakes failed and the vehicle started speeding downhill. I heard screams from people until the truck crashed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene and urged motorists to be careful on the roads while announcing a range of measures to be undertaken.

Murkomen stated that the county government in collaboration with the national government would relocate all markets along the road reserve.

“County Governments in partnership with the national government through the intergovernmental framework should construct markets off the Highways even as KeNHA constructs access roads to the markets,” Murkomen stated in a press statement.

Other measures included the revision of speed limits within the Londiani area, bumps erected and proper signage provided with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) installing speed detection cameras at the site of the accident.

Stakeholders meet Transport CS, decry runaway corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders in the transport sector met the CS as part of efforts by the government to transform the sector and aired out issues leading to increasing road accidents in the country.

Pulse Live Kenya

Among the concerns raised by the stakeholders was runaway runaway corruption and harassment by police, with players in the industry noting that it has resulted in poor adherence of safety rules and proliferation of substandard body parts.