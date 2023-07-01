The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Londiani crash: Driver involved in accident recounts how he escaped unhurt

Denis Mwangi

Driver recounts split-second decision that saved his life in the Londiani crash

Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023
Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023

Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, has narrated what transpired before the crash.

Otieno said he avoided a head-on collision with the ill-fated trailer at the Londiani junction by swerving to the side but the vehicles behind him were not as lucky.

The trailer that caused the accident was speeding towards Kericho from Mau Summit while Otieno was heading towards Mau Summit from Kendu Bay.

His journey to Nairobi was cut short when he was involved in the accident but escaped unharmed.

I was approaching the junction and I saw the speeding trailer heading towards me. I avoided the head-on collision by swerving. The driver of the Mitsubishi Canter behind me thought I was parking to buy from the roadside traders so he proceeded to overtake and crashed into the oncoming trailer.

After the collision, the Mistubishi Canter hit my vehicle and the trailer that lost control crashed into several vehicles and roadside traders,” he said.

Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023
Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023 Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Other witnesses stated that the driver of the ill-fated trailer was trying to avoid hitting a parked bus which had developed a mechanical hitch.

President William Ruto has condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

The country mourns with the families who have lost loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani, Kericho County. It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores.

We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors; you are in our thoughts. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially now that we are experiencing heavy rainfall,” he said in a statement.

Londiani accident wreckage
Londiani accident wreckage Londiani accident wreckage Pulse Live Kenya
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki urged all road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules, adding that drivers should exercise extreme caution, and desist from speeding, overloading and dangerous or careless driving.

He ordered police officers across the country to enforce traffic rules firmly and apprehend all offenders flouting traffic rules, including but not limited to those driving defective and unroadworthy motor vehicles.

His transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen said investigations were on course to establish the cause of the fatal road accident.

He added that the government would relocate traders and open markets from all highways.

