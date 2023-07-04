Driver of ill-fated Londiani killer truck speaks

Speaking from the hospital bed at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital where he is receiving treatment, the driver said the trailer’s brakes failed and the vehicle ferrying cement hurtled down towards the Londiani junction at the mercy of the laws of physics.

Motorists who were able to swerve managed to escape with their lives but many were not as lucky as the trailer crashed into several vehicles before crashing into the nearby market.

“The only thing I remember is that the brakes failed and the vehicle started speeding downhill. I heard screams from people until the truck crashed,” he said.

Londiani accident wreckage Pulse Live Kenya

After the accident, the driver became unconscious and woke up in hospital. He is yet to communicate with his family in Rwanda.

Ntuyemungu said he has driven on that route since 1997.

Nakuru Level 5 Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr James Waweru said the driver was among nine patients received at the facility.

The driver said he was still in pain due to injuries in his chest, neck, and back.

Driver who escaped unhurt

Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, has narrated what transpired before the crash.

Otieno said he avoided a head-on collision with the ill-fated trailer at the Londiani junction by swerving to the side but the vehicles behind him were not as lucky.

The trailer that caused the accident was speeding towards Kericho from Mau Summit while Otieno was heading towards Mau Summit from Kendu Bay.

His journey to Nairobi was cut short when he was involved in the accident but escaped unharmed.

“I was approaching the junction and I saw the speeding trailer heading towards me. I avoided the head-on collision by swerving. The driver of the Mitsubishi Canter behind me thought I was parking to buy from the roadside traders so he proceeded to overtake and crashed into the oncoming trailer.