Day 2 of public participation: Ruto dragged in, tight security & long queues

As of mid-morning, most residents had given the event a wide berth with images obtained by Pulse.co.ke news desk showing heavy police presence at various public participation centres in Nyeri ahead of the commencement of the exercise.

Reports indicate that Anti-riot police from the General Service Unit and Rapid Deployment Unit were mobilized and deployed to ensure security.

Protests in Nyeri

Nyeri stole the show with residents protesting and storming out of the venue to protest against the impeachment motion, claiming that they were offered bribes to support the bid.

They took to the streets to express their frustrations chanting "No Rigathi, No Government."

“Unapea watu form wasign ati upatie watu mia tano. Hatutaki hiyo mia tano...tunajua kujitaftia...No Rigathi...no government," one resident stated.

Saturday saw more security personnel deployed to constituency offices to maintain security.

Long queues as Kenyans give their views on DP Gachagua impeachment motion

Kenyans from all walks of life turned up in large numbers to weigh in on the matter, with long queues witnessed.

Following chaos witnessed on the first day of the exercise, security agencies are leaving nothing to chance with officials leading the exercise confirming that police headquarters ordered regional and county commanders to ensure the proper deployment of personnel.

Areas were zoned into different categories with those perceived to be hostile receiving more security, including anti-riot gear on standby.

A high-ranking police officer involved in the operation noted that chaos have no place in the exercise, adding that police will take action.

“There were pockets of chaos witnessed and we know who was behind them so far…Stay away if you are not planning to be civil and let those willing to do so,” the officer noted.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

The public participation on the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion kicked off on Friday across the country with Kenyans having a chance to weigh in on the matter.