Day 2 of public participation: Ruto dragged in, tight security & long queues

Charles Ouma

Kenyans interviewed by various media houses as well as those who gave their views during the exercise insisted that President Ruto and Gachagua came in one package and if either should be impeached then the other should go home too

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Security has been beefed up in Nyeri on the second day of public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi's impeachment.

As of mid-morning, most residents had given the event a wide berth with images obtained by Pulse.co.ke news desk showing heavy police presence at various public participation centres in Nyeri ahead of the commencement of the exercise.

Reports indicate that Anti-riot police from the General Service Unit and Rapid Deployment Unit were mobilized and deployed to ensure security.

Nyeri stole the show with residents protesting and storming out of the venue to protest against the impeachment motion, claiming that they were offered bribes to support the bid.

They took to the streets to express their frustrations chanting "No Rigathi, No Government."

“Unapea watu form wasign ati upatie watu mia tano. Hatutaki hiyo mia tano...tunajua kujitaftia...No Rigathi...no government," one resident stated.

Saturday saw more security personnel deployed to constituency offices to maintain security.

Kenyans from all walks of life turned up in large numbers to weigh in on the matter, with long queues witnessed.

Day 2 of public participation: Ruto dragged in, tight security & long queues
Day 2 of public participation: Ruto dragged in, tight security & long queues

Following chaos witnessed on the first day of the exercise, security agencies are leaving nothing to chance with officials leading the exercise confirming that police headquarters ordered regional and county commanders to ensure the proper deployment of personnel.

Areas were zoned into different categories with those perceived to be hostile receiving more security, including anti-riot gear on standby.

A high-ranking police officer involved in the operation noted that chaos have no place in the exercise, adding that police will take action.

“There were pockets of chaos witnessed and we know who was behind them so far…Stay away if you are not planning to be civil and let those willing to do so,” the officer noted.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
The public participation on the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion kicked off on Friday across the country with Kenyans having a chance to weigh in on the matter.

Kenyans interviewed by various media houses as well as those who gave their views during the exercise insisted that President Ruto too should face the same fate as Gachagua.

