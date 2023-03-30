14 dead after university bus collides with matatu

According to reports reaching the news desk, a Pwani University bus carrying over 30 students collided with a 14-seater matatu.

The students were reportedly on their way to Eldoret to participate in sports competitions.

Sadly, several people are feared dead, while many of the students sustained injuries, and some were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

According to Pwani University's Deputy Vice Chancellor, James Kahindi, the students were on their way to the Chepkoilel campus for a national sports event.

They left in two buses with 120 students, four drivers, and one sports officer. Unfortunately, one of the buses was involved in an accident on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway, resulting in injuries and fatalities.

The chief security officer was dispatched to the scene to gather more information, as the university is based in Kilifi.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus collided with a matatu that was joining the main road after picking up a passenger, causing the bus driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Another witness claimed that the brakes of the bus failed during a steep descent. The Naivasha sub-county hospital was crowded with medical personnel trying to attend to the injured.

