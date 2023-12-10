Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Donning an elegant flowing robe, the bishop made his way to church in the company of his wife, reverend Kathy Kiuna who was dressed in white with both First Lady and Second lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Pastor Rigathi Gachagua present.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Rev Kiuna celebrated her husband, hailing him as a general who has scars to prove his stars.

“Celebrating a general who has scars to prove his stars #BishopAllanAt57” Wrote Rev Kiuna.

The First Lady expressed gratitude to the Bishop for his service to the nation, praying for more blessings as the preacher turned 57.

“Bishop Allan Kiuna, this nation is grateful for you. @BishopKiuna you are blessed!” Stated First Lady.

On her part, the Second Lady noted that the bishop is proof of the goodness and grace of God.

“Bishop Allan Kiuna, you are proof of the goodness of God, of the grace of God!” Pastor Rigathi stated.

The Bishop turned up in church where he delivered sermon

As we celebrate the birthday of our esteemed Bishop, let's reflect on the spiritual guidance and wisdom he has shared throughout the years.

Mwalimu Mkuu Alberto Januzaj: As we celebrate the birthday of our esteemed Bishop, let's reflect on the spiritual guidance and wisdom he has shared throughout the years. #BishopAllanAt57

Gerald Ngao: Celebrating Bishop Allan Kiuna's 57th birthday today! His unwavering leadership has transformed lives through mentorship, life coaching, and visionary insight.

Gerald Ngao: Through Bishop Allan Kiuna's ministry, lives are touched, hearts are healed, and individuals are empowered to live purpose-driven lives. #BishopAllanAt57

B.saka 7: He has been a great leader for the church and has really helped it to grow tremendously. #BishopAllanAt57

Czar Toreto: Happy birthday Bishop Allan Kiuna May your day be filled with laughter, joy and God's favour. #BishopAllanAt57

Kuria Chronicles: Warmest birthday wishes to Bishop Allan Kiuna, a source of unwavering faith and inspiration. May the path ahead be filled with divine surprises and abundant blessings. #BishopAllanAt57

Mwalimu Mkuu Alberto Januzaj: #BishopAllanAt57 Happy birthday Bishop Allan Kiuna May this special day be filled with joy, reflection, and an abundance of divine blessings.

