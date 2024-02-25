Rachel Ruto reveals the source of funds for Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

The First Lady who attended the crusade on Saturday, February 24 explained that the event was fully funded by churches in Kenya.

“I thank the Church of Jesus Christ for hosting Pastor Benny Hinn and giving selflessly to make the crusade a success.”

“The church has fully funded all that was needed to make the crusade a success,” Rachel Ruto remarked.

Rachel Ruto revisits meeting with Benny Hinn in Florida

The statement came after months of backlash with a section of Kenyans faulting the government after the preacher claimed that the First Lady flew to the US to invite him for a for allegedly offering to bring the televangelist for a nationwide Nation government-sponsored Crusade.

"The First Lady of Kenya flew from Nairobi with her team just for one reason: to ask me to come back to Nairobi for a nationwide Nation government-sponsored Crusade," Hinn announced during his sermon.

Revisitng their meeting in the US when the invitation was made, Mama Rachel Ruto thanked the televangelist for accepting to come to Kenya, noting that it has been 23 years since he last came to the country.

"I thank Benny Hinn for accepting our request to come to Kenya. I can tell you it is a big honour. When I met him in Florida he told me he had stopped going out of America.

“It has been 23 years since Benny Hinn has been to this nation and I know he has many invitations from all over the world. We are very grateful that he has stepped into the soil of Kenya and because of that, he has also stepped into Africa," the First Lady explained.

The First lady was among those who attended the first day of the crusade and took to social media to share photos of the event writing:

“I joined other believers at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi for the first day of the Healing the Nation Crusade.”