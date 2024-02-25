The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Rachel Ruto reveals the source of funds for Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

Charles Ouma

"The First Lady of Kenya flew from Nairobi with her team just for one reason: to ask me to come back to Nairobi for a nationwide Nation government-sponsored Crusade," Hinn announced during his sermon back in September 2023.

First Lady Rachel Ruto with Benny Hinn at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024
First Lady Rachel Ruto with Benny Hinn at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024

First Lady, Rachel Ruto, has clarified the source of funds used to sponsor visiting televangelist Benny Hinn’s crusade at Nyayo National Stadium.

Recommended articles

The First Lady who attended the crusade on Saturday, February 24 explained that the event was fully funded by churches in Kenya.

“I thank the Church of Jesus Christ for hosting Pastor Benny Hinn and giving selflessly to make the crusade a success.”

The church has fully funded all that was needed to make the crusade a success,” Rachel Ruto remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Ruto revisits meeting with Benny Hinn in Florida

The statement came after months of backlash with a section of Kenyans faulting the government after the preacher claimed that the First Lady flew to the US to invite him for a for allegedly offering to bring the televangelist for a nationwide Nation government-sponsored Crusade.

READ: DCI gives update on abduction of pastor organizing Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

"The First Lady of Kenya flew from Nairobi with her team just for one reason: to ask me to come back to Nairobi for a nationwide Nation government-sponsored Crusade," Hinn announced during his sermon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revisitng their meeting in the US when the invitation was made, Mama Rachel Ruto thanked the televangelist for accepting to come to Kenya, noting that it has been 23 years since he last came to the country.

"I thank Benny Hinn for accepting our request to come to Kenya. I can tell you it is a big honour. When I met him in Florida he told me he had stopped going out of America.

“It has been 23 years since Benny Hinn has been to this nation and I know he has many invitations from all over the world. We are very grateful that he has stepped into the soil of Kenya and because of that, he has also stepped into Africa," the First Lady explained.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto at Nyayo National Stadium for Benny Hinn's crusade
First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto at Nyayo National Stadium for Benny Hinn's crusade Pulse Live Kenya

The First lady was among those who attended the first day of the crusade and took to social media to share photos of the event writing:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I joined other believers at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi for the first day of the Healing the Nation Crusade.”

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris was also in attendance.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kimani Ichung'wah heckled & forced to abandon speech in Kiambu as crowd defends Uhuru

Kimani Ichung'wah heckled & forced to abandon speech in Kiambu as crowd defends Uhuru

Benny Hinn’s Biography: Family, marriage, ministry healing crusades & controversies

Benny Hinn’s Biography: Family, marriage, ministry healing crusades & controversies

Rachel Ruto reveals the source of funds for Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

Rachel Ruto reveals the source of funds for Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

Kenyan woman collapses & dies 3 days after arriving in Canada

Kenyan woman collapses & dies 3 days after arriving in Canada

This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila

This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila

Mike Sonko to support Edna Awuor's quest for justice in Kelvin Kiptum baby mama saga

Mike Sonko to support Edna Awuor's quest for justice in Kelvin Kiptum baby mama saga

DCI gives update on abduction of pastor organizing Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

DCI gives update on abduction of pastor organizing Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Ruto’s 4 promises to Kelvin Kiptum’s widow & caution on lifestyle

Ruto’s 4 promises to Kelvin Kiptum’s widow & caution on lifestyle

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor

How gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor handles families that dispute his autopsy findings

James Ayugi the founder of eCitizen

eCitizen founder breaks down what happens to school fees paid via the platform

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Man stabs wife to death, commits suicide in Juja