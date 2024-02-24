DCI gives update on abduction of pastor organizing Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

DCI revealed that the victim who is a pastor at the Christ Church was on his way to dinner at a restaurant near the stadium after a busy day organizing the crusade when he was accosted by the assailants.

He was quickly bundled into a waiting saloon car, stripped him and photos of him taken after stripping.

Threatening to release his photos online, the suspects forced the pastor to reveal his mobile money pin.

It is after he transferred a total of Sh55000 to one of the suspects that they let him free, but not before robbing him of all the valuables that he had.

“According to the victim who's a pastor at the Christ Church, he was heading for dinner after a beehive of activities planning for the forthcoming Benny Hinn crusade set to be held at the Nyayo National Stadium, when three men accosted him and bundled him in a waiting saloon car.

“Once in the car, the man of the cloth reported to have been stripped naked and photos of him taken before he was forced to reveal his Mpesa pin lest the photos be uploaded on his social media platforms. Complying under duress, Sh55,000 was transferred to one of the suspect's phone and thereafter he was released.” Read a statement by the DCI.

The pastor filed a report at Nyayo Police post, with sleuth swinging into action immediately.

"Responding to this report which was made at Nyayo Police Post, the DCI team analysed the available forensic tips which led them to Village Apartment Hse No F2 within Syokimau where the first suspect (Bernard Mbunga Mbusu) was arrested.

"A search conducted in his house saw three handsets recovered, including an iPhone 13 hosting the sim card which received the stolen Ksh55,000 and a PDQ bank card swapping machine," the DCI wrote in an update on X.

After interrogation, the first suspect gave crucial information that led to the arrest of his two accomplices.

“After a brief interrogation, Bernard led the team to Kitengela where his accomplice Alphonce Munyau was arrested at Stengo 1 Apartment Hse No. E4, in whose possession was the victim's phone. Alphonce was equally interrogated, leading the team to Katani area of Athi River where the last suspect, Samuel Musembi Kamito was nabbed.” Added the statement.

The three were escorted to Langata Police Station for custody pending arraignment on Monday.

Benny Hinn's claims of government-sponsored crusade

In September last year, celebrated American preacher Benny Hinn revealed details of his meeting with the First Lady, claiming that she flew all the way from Nairobi to the US to invite him for a nationwide crusade sponsored by the government.

First Lady Rachel Ruto and U.S. televangelist Benny Hinn Pulse Live Kenya

"Something amazing happened. The First Lady of Kenya flew from Nairobi with her team, just for one reason; to ask me to come back to Nairobi for a nationwide government-sponsored crusade," Hinn said.

