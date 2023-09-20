The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

U.S. televangelist announces gov't-sponsored mega crusade in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

First Lady Rachel Ruto flew to U.S. and invited televangelist Benny Hinn for a government-sponsored crusade

First Lady Rachel Ruto and U.S. televangelist Benny Hinn
First Lady Rachel Ruto and U.S. televangelist Benny Hinn

Benny Hinn, the renowned televangelist, announced that he has been invited by First Lady Rachel Ruto to lead a nationwide crusade sponsored and supported by the government.

Recommended articles

Hinn revealed the news during a recent sermon, stating that the Rachel Ruto personally flew to meet him and his team in the United States to extend the invitation.

The visit took place approximately four weeks ago and was reportedly made for one primary reason: to request Hinn's presence in Nairobi for the crusade.

"The First Lady of Kenya flew from Nairobi with her team just for one reason: to ask me to come back to Nairobi for a nationwide Nation government-sponsored Crusade," Hinn announced during his sermon.

ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. televangelist Benny Hinn
U.S. televangelist Benny Hinn U.S. televangelist Benny Hinn Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed his gratitude and amazement at the opportunity, considering it a unique and historic event.

This invitation marks a significant departure from the norm, as it has been quite some time since Kenya has witnessed a government-sponsored crusade of this scale.

Hinn mentioned that the only other similar instance he could recall was in Papua.

During the same visit, Robert Kayanja, a prominent televangelist from Uganda, accompanied the First Lady of Kenya and expressed a desire to organize two Crusades in each of their respective countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rachel Ruto during a church service on August 14, 2022
Rachel Ruto during a church service on August 14, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

This collaboration across borders aims to spread the message of faith and spirituality across East Africa.

With an air of humility, Hinn stated, "So I said okay, Lord, you still have a little more for me."

The news has been met with mixed reactions as some Kenyans oppose the use of public resources for religious activities despite Article 8 of the Constitution stating, "There shall be no State religion."

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

U.S. televangelist announces gov't-sponsored mega crusade in Kenya

U.S. televangelist announces gov't-sponsored mega crusade in Kenya

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Huduma Namba vs Maisha Namba, here are the 5 major differences

Huduma Namba vs Maisha Namba, here are the 5 major differences

Why CS Kuria's public apology raises more questions

Why CS Kuria's public apology raises more questions

Kenyan accused of killing 22 dies in the U.S.

Kenyan accused of killing 22 dies in the U.S.

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

Ruto appoints Uhuru-era CS Phyllis Kandie

Ruto appoints Uhuru-era CS Phyllis Kandie

KDF chopper crashes in Lamu

KDF chopper crashes in Lamu

5 key issues behind Ezra Chiloba's suspension from Communications Authority

5 key issues behind Ezra Chiloba's suspension from Communications Authority

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

KDF Troops

How to check if you have been shortlisted for the KDF Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

Sparks fly after CS Moses Kuria dares Citizen TV to prove supermarket prices

Sam Gituku shuts down CS Kuria with live supermarket prices during interview [Video]