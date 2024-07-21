The sports category has moved to a new website.

Aisha Jumwa heckled after hinting at possible reappointment to cabinet by Ruto [Video]

Charles Ouma

Former Cabinet Secretary for Gender Aisha Jumwa had it rough after hinting that she may be reappointed to cabinet.

Former CS Aisha Jumwa
Trouble started when Jumwa who was addressing a gathering in Kilifi hinted at making a comeback in Ruto’s cabinet upon reconstitution.

The crowd made it clear that those already thrown out of the cabinet should not be recycled.

“Rais William Ruto anajua na ikiwa itampendeza aseme Aisha Jumwa awe katika baraza la mawaziri na aendelee sis watu wa Kilifi tunasema ni amina. Na akisema Aisha Jumwa apumzike tutaesema ni amina. (President William Rutoknows and if it pleases him to have Aisha Jumwa become part of his new cabinet then we, the people of Kilifi shall say Amen. If he deems it fit that Aisha Jumwa should rest then we shall also say Amen.)” Jumwa stated.

It is at this point that loud chants of reject broke out, drowning her voice as the crowd made it clear that she is part of those rejected by Kenyans and should not be recycled.

After setting high expectations with Kenyans that the country would usher in a new era with a cabinet of “exceptional competence and integrity” that reflects the wishes of Kenyans, President Ruto left many disappointed after he recycled a majority of his former Cabinet Secretaries, nominating them back.

Many questioned how the same faces that had failed in delivering for Kenyans leading to protests could be trusted again even after they were sacked.

Prof Kithure Kindiki was nominated back to his previous Interior and National Administration docket with Aden Duale heading back to Defence and Roselinda Soipan Tuiya back to Environment, Climate Change and Forestry.

Others who were recycled are Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport), Rebecca Miano (Attorney General) and Alice Wahome (Lands, Housing and Urban Development).

Reports indicate that the opposition faction led by Raila Odinga is expected to make it to government with several slots reserved for its nominees to serve in a government of national unity.

Kalonzo Musyoka and other Principal Secretaries of Azimio Coalition during a press briefing held at the Kenya School of Government on July 19, 2024.
Other Azimio constituent parties have however declined to join the government with Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka declaring that anyone who does so will betray Kenyans and will join as an individual.

Jeremiah Kioni further confirmed that President William Ruto himself had been calling opposition leaders dangling CS slots but all had declined.

