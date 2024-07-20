The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Listen to the people before approving CS nominees – MPs told as Kenyans give verdict

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto unveiled 11 members of his Cabinet on Friday, a move that was largely marked by disapproval from Kenyans after he ended up recycling six nominees from the previous cabinet that he sent packing.

File image of Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa with DP Gachagua
File image of Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa with DP Gachagua

Members of Parliament who will be vetting President William Ruto’s nominees for Cabinet Secretary slots have been urged to act according to the wishes of Kenyans who they represent or risk having Kenyans take to the streets to make their voices heard should MPs subvert their will.

Recommended articles

Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa who was speaking at an event graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday noted that the views of Kenyans should be factored in when parliament vets the nominees.

"It is now the duty of the MPs, before they approve any individual they should listen to the people," the Senator explained.

He cautioned MPs to be faithful in their role of representing Kenyans, adding that failure to do so will see Kenyans take to the streets to protest.

"Raia wakisema hivi, msitake tuseme reject, wakisema reject huyo, mnareject. Wakenya ni 50 million (Act as per the wishes of Kenyans, when they say reject an individual, do as they say without making them take to the streets. We have more than 50 million Kenyans)," he said.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa during a past Senate engagement
Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa during a past Senate engagement Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa during a past Senate engagement Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua noted that gen Zs should now stop protesting as their voice has been heard and it is now time for the government to act.

"Tafadhali Gen Zs my sons and daughter please we have heard you. You have spoken clearly what you have said needs no full stops or commas it is clear.

"What you have said is enough you need not to say anything more. The President, government and everybody has heard you, now let us wait for the action that follows," DP Gachagua remarked.

READ: Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

He also noted that while the genuine protesters have largely been peaceful, goons have developed a habit of infiltrating the protests.

"But when you come out to picket, some criminals infiltrate your demonstrations and start looting. So we want to ask the Gen Zs please don't allow your protest to be hijacked by people with criminal intent to steal and destroy property," Gachagua said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto unveiled 11 members of his Cabinet on Friday, a move that was largely marked by disapproval from Kenyans after he ended up recycling six nominees from the previous cabinet that he sent packing.

READ: Maina Kageni, Willis Raburu & other celebs give their verdict on Ruto's new cabinet

Many questioned how the same faces that were part of the administration when protesters took to the streets could be trusted when they had failed in the first instance, leading to their sacking amid pressure from the citizenry.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Listen to the people before approving CS nominees – MPs told as Kenyans give verdict

Listen to the people before approving CS nominees – MPs told as Kenyans give verdict

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks recover from by global IT outage

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks recover from by global IT outage

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Maina Kageni, Willis Raburu & other celebs give their verdict on Ruto's new cabinet

Maina Kageni, Willis Raburu & other celebs give their verdict on Ruto's new cabinet

Education & professional backgrounds of 5 new faces in Ruto's CS nominee list

Education & professional backgrounds of 5 new faces in Ruto's CS nominee list

Azimio coalition's future: Kalonzo confirms status amidst Ruto's proposal

Azimio coalition's future: Kalonzo confirms status amidst Ruto's proposal

Ruto retains 6 former CSs as he names 11 nominees for fresh cabinet

Ruto retains 6 former CSs as he names 11 nominees for fresh cabinet

Trending

Award-winning musician Nadia Mukami

Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

File image of President William Ruto meeting Kenya Kwanza MPS at State House

UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

Jackson Kuria Kihara, the police officer who joined the anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024.

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos