Listen to the people before approving CS nominees – MPs told as Kenyans give verdict

Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa who was speaking at an event graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday noted that the views of Kenyans should be factored in when parliament vets the nominees.

"It is now the duty of the MPs, before they approve any individual they should listen to the people," the Senator explained.

He cautioned MPs to be faithful in their role of representing Kenyans, adding that failure to do so will see Kenyans take to the streets to protest.

"Raia wakisema hivi, msitake tuseme reject, wakisema reject huyo, mnareject. Wakenya ni 50 million (Act as per the wishes of Kenyans, when they say reject an individual, do as they say without making them take to the streets. We have more than 50 million Kenyans)," he said.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa during a past Senate engagement Pulse Live Kenya

We have heard you - DP Gachagua tells gen Zs

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua noted that gen Zs should now stop protesting as their voice has been heard and it is now time for the government to act.

"Tafadhali Gen Zs my sons and daughter please we have heard you. You have spoken clearly what you have said needs no full stops or commas it is clear.

"What you have said is enough you need not to say anything more. The President, government and everybody has heard you, now let us wait for the action that follows," DP Gachagua remarked.

He also noted that while the genuine protesters have largely been peaceful, goons have developed a habit of infiltrating the protests.

"But when you come out to picket, some criminals infiltrate your demonstrations and start looting. So we want to ask the Gen Zs please don't allow your protest to be hijacked by people with criminal intent to steal and destroy property," Gachagua said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions to Ruto's 11 cabinet nominees

President William Ruto unveiled 11 members of his Cabinet on Friday, a move that was largely marked by disapproval from Kenyans after he ended up recycling six nominees from the previous cabinet that he sent packing.