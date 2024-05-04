Raila locks horns with Ruto, issues ultimatum after President's National Address

Odinga who toured Mukuru informal settlements that was flattened down on Friday, May 4 slammed the government for rendering many Kenyans homeless without providing alternative houses for those impacted by the demolitions.

He averred that the government ought to declare the floods a national disaster, adding that the Kenya Kwanza administration is full of Cabinet Secretaries who are clueless as Kenyans continue to move from one crisis to another.

“You cannot receive adequate aid to assist the victims unless you declare the crisis a disaster.

“Si wameshindwa...hata wakipewa miaka 10 si watashindwa...mawaziri hawana ujuzi wowote wa kuendeleza serikali,” he said.

Azimio leaders slam Kenya Kwanza over scandals and crises

From the fake fertilizer saga, to the doctor’s strike, frequent national blackouts, leaking roof at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, floods, surge in road accidents and the unemployment situation, leaders who accompanied Raila had a long list of areas where the government had failed in their view.

"They said schools would reopen but they waited until the last minute after students have travelled to school and released a statement blocking the reopening of schools," the ODM leader commented with other leaders who spoke at the event also listing crises and scandals that have come to light in the recent past.

The opposition leader made it clear that those impacted by the floods should be treated in a humane way with alternative accommodation provided prior to any demolition.

“Tumesema wasijaribu kubomoa manyumba na kuhamisha watu. Watu wapewe makazi kwanza kabla hawajafanya ubomoaji...wananchi sio wanyama,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister added that any at5tempts by the government to apply force will be met with equal force, vowing to stand with those affected.

"If they come with force, we are the force and we know how to apply force and we will come together so we can die with you," Raila added.

President Ruto's National Address ahead of Cyclone Hidaya

Raila’s remarks came hours after President William Ruto’s National Address in which he outlined the government’s response to the floods in the country and restoring infrastructure such as school buildings impacted by the same.

“Our country must act decisively and swiftly to mitigate the devastating impacts of the present crisis to protect life and humanity.” President Ruto noted.

To minimize the loss of life and property, the President noted that his administration had issued relocation notices to people living in unplanned settlements within riparian reserves and along rivers, streams and other water courses.

