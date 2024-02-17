The sports category has moved to a new website.

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Charles Ouma

The video shows the woman, dressed in a black dress being dragged from a Mercedes Benz in broad daylight

A video of a woman being thrown out of a car by the roadside has gone viral, with Kenyans reacting with shock and anger at the treatment that the young lady was subjected to.

The video shows the woman, dressed in a black dress being dragged from a Mercedes Benz in broad daylight after the driver pulled over by the roadside.

The woman who was dressed in a black skirt and top was captured on camera struggling to get back to her feet after she was pulled out of the vehicle and pushed to the pavement by a man who went back to the co-driver’s seat.

A second man is seen holding the vehicle’s door open and appears unbothered by what was happening.

The car speeds away shortly afterwards.

Netizens gave their take with many opining that the actions by the occupants of the vehicle were uncalled for as the situation could have been resolved without subjecting the lady to the treatment she went through.

Others shared their experiences in situations when occupants declined to leave their vehicles.

Francis Gaitho: This is inhumane and barbaric. There are more amicable ways of handling issues. Anyone knows the identity of these guys in a black Benz KC* 7***? And what’s with the dude opening the door for the perpetrator and remaining behind? Is he like security for them

ALASIRI MOTORS: Men should work hard enough to prevent such stuff happening to their daughters.

P.K. Ndegwa: No justification for such..

Mirage Kitchenware (Mirror account):Lakini hii si ni madharau serious aki. Haiwezi mtoa in a civilized manner?

Felix: I cannot think of anything that would upset me to an extent of throwing someone out of my car in such a manner let alone a lady! Even in your worst state just drive the lady to her place without saying anything back and leave. These things come back to bite really bad!

Kimultany: I had a girl refuse to get out of my car because the relationship was over. I left her in the car, parked outside a restaurant. She sat in the car from 5pm till 11pm as I watched from a friend's car. She later left and I came for my jalopy. You don't have to resort to violence.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

