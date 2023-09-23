The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

Denis Mwangi

CS Murkomen made a surprise visit to the NTSA inspection center in Likoni Road and the NTSA headquarters in Upper Hill.

Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits

Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Kipchumba Murkomen expressed concern over the ongoing inconveniences, hardships, and potential job losses faced by Kenyan citizens due to protracted delays in the processing and issuance of driving licenses.

Recommended articles

In a surprise visit to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Inspection Center in Likoni Road and the NTSA Headquarters in Upper Hill, Murkomen revealed that a staggering backlog of over 50,000 driving license applications, some dating back to September 2022, remains unresolved.

The visit shed light on the severity of the situation, with thousands of Kenyan motorists and aspiring drivers left in limbo as they await their licenses.

The delays have not only caused personal inconvenience but have also hampered job opportunities for many Kenyan citizens who require valid driving licenses for employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address this pressing issue, CS Kipchumba Murkomen has taken decisive action, giving NTSA a strict two-week deadline to clear the backlog of driving license applications.

He has also urged NTSA to promptly notify applicants of their nearest collection points and implement measures to expedite the turnaround time for processing and issuance of driving licenses, logbooks, and digital number plates.

CS Murkomen emphasized the commitment to improving the lives of Kenyan citizens and ensuring the delivery of efficient services.

He pledged to dismantle any existing cartels that perpetuate corruption within these institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, he emphasized his determination to push the agencies under his ministry, responsible for providing crucial services to Kenyans, to operate with professionalism, transparency, and swiftness.

Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Pulse Live Kenya
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Pulse Live Kenya
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Pulse Live Kenya
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits
Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

How Sh160M disappeared from NIS staff sacco

How Sh160M disappeared from NIS staff sacco

TSC fires 73 teachers amid disciplinary issues

TSC fires 73 teachers amid disciplinary issues

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger