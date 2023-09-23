CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

In a surprise visit to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Inspection Center in Likoni Road and the NTSA Headquarters in Upper Hill, Murkomen revealed that a staggering backlog of over 50,000 driving license applications, some dating back to September 2022, remains unresolved.

The visit shed light on the severity of the situation, with thousands of Kenyan motorists and aspiring drivers left in limbo as they await their licenses.

The delays have not only caused personal inconvenience but have also hampered job opportunities for many Kenyan citizens who require valid driving licenses for employment.

To address this pressing issue, CS Kipchumba Murkomen has taken decisive action, giving NTSA a strict two-week deadline to clear the backlog of driving license applications.

He has also urged NTSA to promptly notify applicants of their nearest collection points and implement measures to expedite the turnaround time for processing and issuance of driving licenses, logbooks, and digital number plates.

CS Murkomen emphasized the commitment to improving the lives of Kenyan citizens and ensuring the delivery of efficient services.

He pledged to dismantle any existing cartels that perpetuate corruption within these institutions.

Furthermore, he emphasized his determination to push the agencies under his ministry, responsible for providing crucial services to Kenyans, to operate with professionalism, transparency, and swiftness.

Roads CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits Pulse Live Kenya

