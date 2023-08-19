The sports category has moved to a new website.

Family reveals Robert Gituhu's ambitions & final moments before setting himself on fire

Charles Ouma

Family opens up Robert Gituhu's final moments, his life and political ambitions

Robert Gituhu
Robert Gituhu

New details have emerged on the final minutes of Robert Gituhu, the young graduate who set himself on fire in Mombasa.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Media Group's Nairobi News, the deceased's mother opened up on his life, revealing that he harbored political ambitions and hoped to secure a job, work for a few years before pursuing his political ambitions.

Ms Gituhu remembered her son as a very reserved person, responsible, obedient, hardworking, humble, who grew up respecting everyone and excelled in academics with dreams of becoming an MP.

Academic excellence and securing a job

The deceased was a brilliant scholar who wrote Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams at Kijabe High School in 2012 and scored an A-.

He joined Eldoret University in 2014 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical and Production Engineering in 2021, filled with hopes of a better future.

However, the unemployment situation in the country saw him join millions of jobless graduates with limited opportunities that left him frustrated.

The high cost of living with inflation taking the prices of basic commodities beyond the reach of many did not make things easier.

Leaving home and frantic search

Family revealed that he left home on Sunday, August 12, 2023 without revealing his destination.

After an anxious wait that lasted several days and many unanswered phone calls, the family mounted a social media campaign to search for him.

Robert Gituhu
Robert Gituhu Pulse Live Kenya

Final words

His last words as recounted by eye witnesses and reported by the publication gave a glimpse at his troubled final moments before setting himself ablaze.

“I have not stolen from anyone. I am not a thief. I am protesting because Raila’s victory was stolen…If maize flour prices are not reduced, I better die,” were his final words as captured in the video and recounted by witnesses.

Holding a flag on his left hand and standing atop a statue at Mwembe Tayari roundabout in Mombasa, the young graduate doused himself with a flammable liquid believed to be petrol before setting himself ablaze with a sizeable crowd watching in disbelief.

He was rushed to Coast General Referral Hospital where doctors revealed that he suffered 80% burns where he was confirmed dead a few hours later.

Charles Ouma

