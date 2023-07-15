Ruto arrives in style for Nyanza tour after ditching motorcade

The president arrived in style after discarding his security detail and motorcade.

Residents who turned up awaited for the presidential motorcade, only for him to arrive at Oriwo Boys high school behind the wheels of a school bus.

The yellow bus had decorations and balloons, an indication that it would be gifted to the institution.

He arrived shortly after 2pm and was received by Cabinet Secretary for ICT Eliud Owalo and PS Omollo.

A section of politicians from the region, led by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero welcomed the president to the region and hailed his visit as a clear commitment to include the region in his administration.

"This is the fourth time you have visited Nyanza. It shows commitment and love on your path.

"I remember the last words you said, 'We need to work together and move forward.' Pale uko, ndio tuko (Where you are, is where we will be)," Kidero said.

