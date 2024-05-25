President William Ruto has provided an update, confirming that the deployment of 1000 Kenya police officers to Haiti will happen in three weeks.
Ruto reveals timeline for deployment of police officers to Haiti
President Ruto also noted that the security base which will house the Kenyan troops and equipment in Haiti is 70 per cent complete.
In an interview with BBC, Ruto explained that the security base that will house the Kenyan police officers is 70 percent complete, adding that the three-week timeline would allow for all arrangements to be in place for the mission.
"Once we have that assessment that we agreed with the Haitian police and the Haitian leadership, we are looking at the horizon of between three weeks and there about for us to be ready to deploy, once everything on the ground is set." President Ruto explained.
He added that a team of Kenyan officials is already in Haiti and will provide a full assessment report to the government, paving the way for the deployment of the police officers to the war-torn Caribbean nation.
"I have a team already in Haiti as I speak to you," he explained.
New wave of attacks in Port-au-Prince ahead of deployment of Kenya Police to Haiti
He made the remarks as his three-day state visit to the United States came to an end, with his host, President Joe Biden calling for the swift deployment of the officers.
The security situation in Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince has deteriorated with gangs staging several attacks and overwhelming the police.
Adrienne Watson, the US National Security Council spokesperson, confirmed that three American missionaries were killed in the recent wave of attacks with locals fleeing for safety.
"The security situation in Haiti cannot wait. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed as they experience unimaginable grief," Watson stated.
Ruto defends decision to deploy police to Haiti
President Ruto explained that Kenya’s intervention to lead the peacekeeping mission was prompted by a desire to stop the loss of lives and restore security.
"We shouldn't be losing people. We shouldn't be losing missionaries.
"We are doing this to stop more people from losing their lives to the gangs," President Ruto explained.
President Ruto added that Kenya has always been at the forefront regionally and globally, helping countries regain peace and Haiti would be no exception.
The 1000 police officers will be part of a United Nations-backed peacekeeping mission.
