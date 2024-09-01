The sports category has moved to a new website.

Special casket & body in sitting position: philanthropist Hasmukh Patel's last journey

Charles Ouma

From the body being carried in a special casket and in a sitting position to being taken to five temples before the final service and cremation, Mombasa Cement billionaire Hasmukh Patel’s last journey is filled with symbolism

The late billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel
The late billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel

Philanthropic billionaire Hasmukh Patel is set to be given an elaborate send off filled with symbolism on Sunday, September 1, 2024 with President William Ruto among those expected to attend.

An itinerary released by the family indicated that body would be collected from Pandya Memorial Hospital morgue at 8 am on Sunday with only close family members present to witness the body being removed.

A special casket has been made and will be used to carry the body in sitting position.

Explaining the symbolism, a family member noted that it is a sign that even in death, the philanthropic billionaire’s presence continues to be felt among the living especially through the many projects he initiated.

Billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel
Billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel Billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel Pulse Live Kenya

A local publication quoted a family member confirming that “Mzee will not be lying. He will be seated, a sign that he is not gone completely but still with us somehow. He will be watching”.

READ: Mombasa Cement billionaire Hasmukh Patel’s charity initiatives & rich legacy

The body will be taken to around five Hindu temples in the Coastal city of Mombasa with the first stop being the temple opposite the Quickmart Supermarket.

The temple is located near the feeding centre that the businessman funded and offered free meals to more than 40,000 people on a daily basis.

Prayers will be offered for five minutes with those who benefitted from his initiative expected to witness his final journey.

The next stop will be the temple opposite Royal Court Hotel that holds a special place in the deceased businessman’s life.

In addition to worshiping at the temple sometimes, the nerve centre of his charity empire is located at there.

In his lifetime, the place was frequently filled by the needy who the businessman supported with school fees, medical bills, rent and other necessities.

He frequented the place in the evenings after work to keep abreast with his charity initiatives.

File image of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir with the late billionaire Hasmukh Patel
File image of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir with the late billionaire Hasmukh Patel Governor Abdulswamad Nassir with billionaire Hasmukh Patel Pulse Live Kenya

From here the body will head to other temples with the final stop being the New Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Hall along Links Road.

It is at this temple that the billionaire’s son walked down the aisle.

Dignitaries will converge for the final service followed by the body being taken to the crematorium for the final rite, cremation.

