Special casket & body in sitting position: philanthropist Hasmukh Patel's last journey

An itinerary released by the family indicated that body would be collected from Pandya Memorial Hospital morgue at 8 am on Sunday with only close family members present to witness the body being removed.

Special casket for Hasmukh Patel & body being carried in a sitting position

A special casket has been made and will be used to carry the body in sitting position.

Explaining the symbolism, a family member noted that it is a sign that even in death, the philanthropic billionaire’s presence continues to be felt among the living especially through the many projects he initiated.

A local publication quoted a family member confirming that “Mzee will not be lying. He will be seated, a sign that he is not gone completely but still with us somehow. He will be watching”.

The body will be taken to around five Hindu temples in the Coastal city of Mombasa with the first stop being the temple opposite the Quickmart Supermarket.

The temple is located near the feeding centre that the businessman funded and offered free meals to more than 40,000 people on a daily basis.

Prayers will be offered for five minutes with those who benefitted from his initiative expected to witness his final journey.

Body to be taken to temple where Hasmukh Patel operated charity events

The next stop will be the temple opposite Royal Court Hotel that holds a special place in the deceased businessman’s life.

In addition to worshiping at the temple sometimes, the nerve centre of his charity empire is located at there.

In his lifetime, the place was frequently filled by the needy who the businessman supported with school fees, medical bills, rent and other necessities.

He frequented the place in the evenings after work to keep abreast with his charity initiatives.

From here the body will head to other temples with the final stop being the New Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Hall along Links Road.

It is at this temple that the billionaire’s son walked down the aisle.

