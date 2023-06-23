The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto lectures World Bank, IMF bosses, proposes new global financial order [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Inside President William Ruto's proposal for a new tax-based global financial system received support from President Emmanuel Macron

President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.
President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.

President William Ruto called for the creation of a new global financial system not controlled by The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Recommended articles

President Ruto was speaking on Thursday, June 23, during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the ongoing New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.

He said that in the new system, countries should access financing commensurate with the taxes imposed rather than the debt financing model operated by the IMF and World Bank.

We need a financial transactions tax system at the global level where countries such as Kenya pay. We don’t want anything for free,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.
President William Ruto speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris. President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris. Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that it would ensure resources are distributed more evenly, ensuring fair access to resources for all.

The World Bank boss failed to convince Ruto to support a proposal to have the private sector help fund crucial services that are not profit-generating.

Surely, Ajay, how do you persuade the private sector to bring their money for the public good? The private sector is driven by profits, my friend. Unless you persuade me otherwise,” Ruto said.

Addressing the gathering, President Ruto stressed that financing for Kenya and other African countries was at the mercy of the IMF and World Bank and cannot afford to remain stagnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMF and World Bank, you have the final say, we have no say. We need another organisation of equals,” he emphasised.

Echoing President Ruto’s call for a review of the global financial system, President Macron noted that a bold and targeted approach can transform the world.

He said it is also time we integrated debt sustainability and climate vulnerability.

We need a diverse but inclusive discussion on climate change to fix the game. No one should be left behind; not even China,” explained Macron.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for the reconditioning of the World Bank and the IMF on how they operate vis-à-vis the realities at the grassroots.

It should be done with speed and urgency,” he added.

An estimated 50 Heads of State, along with international institutions and civil society representatives, are attending the Summit.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto lectures World Bank, IMF bosses, proposes new global financial order [Video]

Ruto lectures World Bank, IMF bosses, proposes new global financial order [Video]

Senators line-up to test Sh1.1M Siaya Deputy Governor's seat [WATCH]

Senators line-up to test Sh1.1M Siaya Deputy Governor's seat [WATCH]

Fredrick Muitiriri explains how NTV decides news that goes on air

Fredrick Muitiriri explains how NTV decides news that goes on air

Matatu driver arrested for obstructing Rachel Ruto's convoy in Nairobi

Matatu driver arrested for obstructing Rachel Ruto's convoy in Nairobi

How I built my granny a home after starting with Sh50K budget - Mukuha

How I built my granny a home after starting with Sh50K budget - Mukuha

Ruto appoints Atwoli to DPP selection panel

Ruto appoints Atwoli to DPP selection panel

CS Kuria's letter to Treasury on removal of 35% duty on edible oils [Photo]

CS Kuria's letter to Treasury on removal of 35% duty on edible oils [Photo]

Raila raises concerns over govt's suspicious borrowing spree of Sh213B

Raila raises concerns over govt's suspicious borrowing spree of Sh213B

Nation journalist recalls CS Kuria's plea for job at the media house

Nation journalist recalls CS Kuria's plea for job at the media house

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of shosh Maria Njoki Mukuha and her new house

How I built my granny a home after starting with Sh50K budget - Mukuha

Tour of a house in Amara Ridge

Tour of Sh120M Karen home that an MP & CS are fighting over [Photos]

A collage image of Gatanga Member of Parliament, Edward Muriu and a house at Amara Ridge that is at the center of a tussle pitting the lawmaker and CS Florence Chepngetich Bore

MP at the center of Sh120M Karen house drama breaks silence, names CS

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a meeting in her office at Afya House

Health CS suspends 8 NHIF managers after NTV exposé