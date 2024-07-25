The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto makes changes at the top command of the National Police Service

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto has named a new acting Police IG to take over in the mean time, after nominating current placeholder Douglas Kanja to replace Japhet Koome

President William Ruto at State House
President William Ruto at State House

President William Ruto has made significant changes to the top command of the National Police Service, following recommendations from the National Police Service Commission.

This presidential action includes the nomination of Douglas Kanja as the Inspector-General of the National Police Service and the appointment of two Deputy Inspector-Generals.

Douglas Kanja, currently serving as the Acting Inspector-General, has been nominated for the permanent role.

With nearly four decades of experience in law enforcement, Kanja's career has seen him rise through the ranks to hold several key positions within the National Police Service.

His career began in 1985 as a recruit police constable, and he has since held roles such as Deputy Inspector General, Commandant of the General Service Unit, and various high-level positions at police headquarters.

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja
President Ruto also appointed Eliud Kipkoech Lagat and Gilbert Masengeli as Deputy Inspector-Generals.

Lagat will serve in the Kenya Police Service, while Masengeli will oversee the Administration Police Service.

Both appointments have been published in the Kenya Gazette vide Notice Nos. 9068 and 9069 of 2024.

Pending the parliamentary consideration of Kanja's nomination, Gilbert Masengeli has been designated as the Acting Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

This temporary appointment ensures continuity in leadership while the nomination process is underway.

The changes are part of President Ruto's commitment to enhancing security and leadership within the National Police Service.

National Police Service officers parade
Kanja’s extensive experience and training, both locally and internationally, position him as a well-qualified candidate to lead the service during these critical times.

As these appointments take effect, the focus will be on ensuring efficient leadership and management within the National Police Service, furthering the goals of national security and public safety.

Denis Mwangi

